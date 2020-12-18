RED WING — Goodhue County Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 to approve a 2.77% increase in the levy on Tuesday.

County staff proposed a property tax levy of $37,899,109 for next year. Commissioner Barney Nesseth made a motion to keep the levy flat, with no increase from 2020, but it ultimately failed by a 2-3 vote. Nesseth and Commissioner Jason Majerus voted in favor.

"We got a lot of residents in the county who are probably struggling, a lot of my employees are struggling, we have the fund balance to do it,” Nesseth said of his motion.

Commissioner Brad Anderson commented, “I think it’s a little bit of a risky move to go to zero. I think you’re asking a board that’s going to have to come back with something that’s much, much higher. And it may not be any better time than now.”

"It doesn’t futuristically help you that much … you are going to have to make those dollars up in future years,” added County Administrator Scott Arneson. "There’s no way to take a million dollars out and not affect future projects.”

Commissioners Paul Drotos, Linda Flanders and Anderson voted for the suggested levy increase of 2.77%.

The 2021 budget was set at $74,611,022. The budget is broken down into eight categories:

Personal services — 48%

Services and charges — 30%

Supplies and materials — 3%

Capital — 4%

Debt Services — 2%

Other expenses — 3%

Future fund balance — 1%

Public assistance — 9%

The levy discussion reflects the challenge municipalities have faced when passing a levy and budget for 2021. Though 2020 was financially difficult for many individuals and communities, local governments have been reluctant to dip into reserved funds because of the pandemic’s ongoing impact and an uncertain future ahead.