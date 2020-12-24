RED WING — With fewer than two weeks left before newly elected local politicians are sworn in, the Red Wing incoming and outgoing mayors are preparing for the transition.

Sean Dowse served as mayor for four years. When looking back at his term in office, there are many accomplishments of which Dowse is proud.

“I think it all began with the 2040 process,” Dowse said. “But I really enjoyed working with the citizens of Red Wing and the city staff and the consultants that were brought into the project.”

Dowse added: “I really enjoyed working with the Prairie Island Indian Community and our work with Barn Bluff/He Mni Can, and what we accomplished in making that sacred ground a place for everyone to enjoy into the future. And also, again, working with Prairie Island representatives on the Nuclear Waste Strategy Coalition to try to really figure out a way to get the nuclear waste removed from Prairie Island and into some permanent storage.”

Dowse also mentioned work on the creation of the Arts and Culture Commission, the Youth Commission and the numerous housing units that were approved and built in the past four years.

Housing was one issue that Mayor-elect Mike Wilson mentioned he hopes to focus on during his tenure, along with looking at the city’s taxes and using local resources including the river to benefit the city and its residents. He told the Republican Eagle after the election, “it's all going to take time, and I couldn’t find a worse time to get involved in this with the COVID. So we're going to start at the bottom here and work our way out of this mess.”

Dowse emphasized the importance of working to revitalize the town. “Emerging from the pandemic has got to be a high priority. The economic development of downtown Red Wing and Old West Main, as well as other industries around Red Wing.”

Wilson, who defeated Dowse in the November election, is continuing preparations to be sworn in as mayor. Along with watching council, board and commission meetings, he has met with department heads and Dowse.

When Dowse was asked about any advice that he may have for Wilson the mayor exclaimed, “oh, I’ve been talking to him,” adding later, “I just wish him great luck working with the citizens of the Red Wing and the City Council to do good things for all of us.”

Though he is leaving elected office, Dowse plans to remain involved. “I intend to remain engaged with life. I am currently the chair of the Minnesota State Arts Board and I will continue doing that through the end of the fiscal year, which for the state is June 30. Then I will still be on the Minnesota State Arts board. I'm also participating in the Anderson Center, on their board. I'm also working with Hispanic Outreach.”

The mayor added that once travel is safe, he and his wife, Marcy, hope to travel to the East Coast where their children and Dowse’s brother live.

Dowse ended his final interview with the Republican Eagle as mayor by stating, “It just been a job of a lifetime and I never dreamed, coming out of the arts, that I would end up in politics. But the citizens of Red Wing gave me the chance. And I think I've accomplished a few good things along the way. And I really thank them for giving me this opportunity.”

Mike Wilson will be sworn in 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5.