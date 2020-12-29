HUDSON -- A second candidate has announced her campaign for the District 5 Council seat that incumbent Sarah Atkins Hoggatt is vacating.

Tori Boomsma, a 10-year Hudson resident, announced her intention to run for the council seat on Dec. 23. She said she is excited at the prospect.

“My primary goal is to lead from the standpoint of bringing our community together. No partisan agenda, no partisan politics,” Boomsma said.

Sarah Bruch has also announced her candidacy for the seat.

The spring election will be in April 2021.

Three council seats will be on the ballot, including District 1 held by Randy Morrissette II and District 6 held by Joyce Hall.

The candidate filing deadline was Monday, Dec. 28.