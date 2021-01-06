The area's federal lawmakers sent messages on Twitter indicating they were safe after protestors entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as Congress was in the process of certifying the election of Joe Biden.

Do you have friends or family in the D.C. area, or news to share with readers? Reach a reporter at news@rivertowns.net.

Minnesota 2nd Congressional District Rep. Angie Craig tweeted 2:39 p.m. a message from her office that she was sheltering in place on the Capitol Grounds.

"She is safe — but deeply shocked and heartbroken by the scene unfolding at the Capitol this afternoon," according to the message from Craig's office.

It continued: "This is not a peaceful protest — this is a violent attack on our democracy. The events unfolding on Capitol Hill are unprecedented in the history of this country. There is absolutely no excuse for this chaos — and it is the responsibility of all members of Congress to condemn what we have seen today."

Please read the following statement from my office on the events unfolding at the Capitol today: pic.twitter.com/PtLK588PgS — Angie Craig (@RepAngieCraig) January 6, 2021

Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith also tweeted 2:38 p.m. that she was safe, with further updates to come.

I am safe and will continue to keep people posted. — Senator Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) January 6, 2021

Rep. Tom Tiffany from Wisconsin's 7th District in a message on social media said violence was "unacceptable," though the right for peaceful protest should be upheld.

Peaceful protest is a constitutionally guaranteed right and that right must be protected for all Americans.



Violence is unacceptable. https://t.co/VSMDk87ivM — Rep. Tom Tiffany (@RepTiffany) January 6, 2021

Sen. Tammy Baldwin indicated she was safe, while criticizing President Donald Trump.

I am safe, but it's disgraceful that our country has to experience this violence because of Trump's lies, conspiracies and un-American attacks on our Democracy. — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) January 6, 2021

Local reactions

Law enforcement in southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin told RiverTown Multimedia they are monitoring the situation locally, though no changes were being made as of Wednesday afternoon.

"Our office is tracking the incidents around the country, but we are not increasing our forces or assisting any other agencies at this point," Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly told the Republican Eagle. "This is not to say that we won’t assist other agencies if they need help."

There were reports of protests at the Minnesota State Capitol and outside Gov. Tim Walz' residence.

The head of Minnesota's Republican Party in a news release Wednesday afternoon issued a message condemning violence and calling for unity.

“The violence taking place at the United States Capitol is not American or representative of what we believe in, in our country," Minnesota GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan said. "Peaceful protests are protected by our constitution, attacking police and breaking into the Capitol is not. It’s important we remember we are all Americans. Hoping for peace, safety and positive forward path for all.”

This is a developing story. Last updated 4:22 p.m. Jan. 6, 2021.