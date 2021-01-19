Local offices will be on the ballot for the spring election in April, along with a couple of state offices.
Locally, at least two primaries will be held, for Hudson School Board and River Falls Council. A primary will also be held for State Superintendent of Public Instruction and Court of Appeals Judge District 3.
The primary will be held Feb. 16. General election is April 6.
City of Hudson
District 1
Randy Morrissette II (i)
Kerry Reis
District 5
Tori Boomsma
Sarah Bruch
District 6
Joyce Hall (i)
Julie Heifner
Hudson School Board
Nine candidates are running for three open seats. The district will have a primary on Feb. 16.
Bob Baumann (i)
Rob Brown (i)
Addison Filiatreaux
Kate Garza
Calvin Lang
Molly Powers
Crystal Randgaard
Gary Robbins
Nicole Robbins
City of New Richmond
District 1
Craig Kittel (i)
Christopher Parent
District 2
Peter Vrieze
District 3
Thomas Weinmeyer (i)
New Richmond School Board
Two candidates are running for two open seats.
Kent P. Elkin (i)
Tim Kufus
City of River Falls
Four seats will be on the ballot for the city of River Falls. A primary for the District 3 seat will be held in February.
At large
Diane Odeen (i)
District 1
Sean K. Downing (i)
District 2
Nicholas Carow
District 3
Matthew Berning
Eric Wanta
Alyssa Mueller
Reuben Herfindahl
River Falls School Board
Six candidates are running for three open seats.
Bob Casey (i)
Joshua R. Cleveland
Cindy Holbrook (i)
Jeff Johnson
Josh Kluge
Alan Tuchtenhagen (i)
Village of North Hudson
Municipal judge
Eric Johnson
Village president
Stan Wekkin (i)
Trustee - 3 seats
Mary McGurran
Kirk Eugene Nelson (i)
Barbara Olson
Gary Hines
Frank Halvorson
Amy Noonan
Town of Hudson
Chair
Tim Foster
Supervisor 2
Tony Dabruzzi
Rachel Lang
Supervisor 4
Dan Fosterling (i)
Maggie Hall
Village of Hammond
Village President
Buggzy Donald Halberg
Tony Bibeau (i)
Trustees - 3 seats
Kimberly Olson
Bob Trudell (i)
Laurie Gruber (i)
Municipal judge
Wally Graf
Town of Kinnickinnic
Chair
Jerry Olson (i)
Supervisor 1
Axel Bogdan (i)
Supervisor 2
Dave Nelson (i)
Village of Roberts
President
Willard Moeri (i)
Trustee - 2 seats
Cheryl Johnson (i)
Mary Shemon (i)
Town of Somerset
Chairperson
Ed Schachtner (i)
Supervisor - two seats
Douglas Plourde (i)
Lenny Germain (i)
Town of Troy
Chairperson
Ray Knapp
Supervisor 1
Suzanne Van Mele
Supervisor 3
Jan Cuccia (i)