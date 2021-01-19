Local offices will be on the ballot for the spring election in April, along with a couple of state offices.

Locally, at least two primaries will be held, for Hudson School Board and River Falls Council. A primary will also be held for State Superintendent of Public Instruction and Court of Appeals Judge District 3.

The primary will be held Feb. 16. General election is April 6.

City of Hudson

District 1

Randy Morrissette II (i)

Kerry Reis

District 5

Tori Boomsma

Sarah Bruch

District 6

Joyce Hall (i)

Julie Heifner

Hudson School Board

Nine candidates are running for three open seats. The district will have a primary on Feb. 16.

Bob Baumann (i)

Rob Brown (i)

Addison Filiatreaux

Kate Garza

Calvin Lang

Molly Powers

Crystal Randgaard

Gary Robbins

Nicole Robbins

City of New Richmond

District 1

Craig Kittel (i)

Christopher Parent

District 2

Peter Vrieze

District 3

Thomas Weinmeyer (i)

New Richmond School Board

Two candidates are running for two open seats.

Kent P. Elkin (i)

Tim Kufus

City of River Falls

Four seats will be on the ballot for the city of River Falls. A primary for the District 3 seat will be held in February.

At large

Diane Odeen (i)

District 1

Sean K. Downing (i)

District 2

Nicholas Carow

District 3

Matthew Berning

Eric Wanta

Alyssa Mueller

Reuben Herfindahl

River Falls School Board

Six candidates are running for three open seats.

Bob Casey (i)

Joshua R. Cleveland

Cindy Holbrook (i)

Jeff Johnson

Josh Kluge

Alan Tuchtenhagen (i)

Village of North Hudson

Municipal judge

Eric Johnson

Village president

Stan Wekkin (i)

Trustee - 3 seats

Mary McGurran

Kirk Eugene Nelson (i)

Barbara Olson

Gary Hines

Frank Halvorson

Amy Noonan

Town of Hudson

Chair

Tim Foster

Supervisor 2

Tony Dabruzzi

Rachel Lang

Supervisor 4

Dan Fosterling (i)

Maggie Hall

Village of Hammond

Village President

Buggzy Donald Halberg

Tony Bibeau (i)

Trustees - 3 seats

Kimberly Olson

Bob Trudell (i)

Laurie Gruber (i)

Municipal judge

Wally Graf

Town of Kinnickinnic

Chair

Jerry Olson (i)

Supervisor 1

Axel Bogdan (i)

Supervisor 2

Dave Nelson (i)

Village of Roberts

President

Willard Moeri (i)

Trustee - 2 seats

Cheryl Johnson (i)

Mary Shemon (i)

Town of Somerset

Chairperson

Ed Schachtner (i)

Supervisor - two seats

Douglas Plourde (i)

Lenny Germain (i)

Town of Troy

Chairperson

Ray Knapp

Supervisor 1

Suzanne Van Mele

Supervisor 3

Jan Cuccia (i)