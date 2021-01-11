Area Republicans and President Donald Trump supporters faced scrutiny this week over past comments in the wake of pro-Trump rioters storming the U.S. Capitol.

A southeastern Minnesota woman known for holding demonstrations on the pedestrian bridge over Highway 61 in Red Wing received widespread attention after a video was posted online showing her being removed from a Delta Airlines flight over the weekend. The footage was shared on social media with the hashtag #NoFlyList, along with other videos of law enforcement confronting people who were alleged to have been present during the riot.

PREVIOUSLY: Insurrection, condemnation, reflection. Locals react to Trump supporters storming US Capitol

The woman, who identifies herself on video as Melody Marie Black, was featured in a Republican Eagle story from 2017 for pacing the pedestrian bridge with an American flag on multiple Monday afternoons that fall.

"I would love to have people come join me on the bridge, to be brave and say we want peace here in America," she said at the time. "Let's stop resisting and let's start uniting."

Black could not be reached for comment on Monday.

Over the river in St. Croix County, the local Republican Party drew criticism Monday from Milwaukee Journal Sentinel columnist Daniel Bice over a message on the group’s website that reads, “Si vis pacem para bellum,” which is Latin for “If you want peace, prepare for war.”

The message continues: “It's time to stand and be counted as a conservative warrior in the on-going fight to preserve our Constitutional Republic.”

A spokeswoman for the Wisconsin Democratic Party reportedly chided the local GOP chapter for the website message, while the chairman of the Wisconsin Republican Party suggested it be removed.

The Jan. 6 incident in Washington, D.C., left five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer, and temporarily delayed the certification of Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden. Multiple people seen on video entering the Capitol have been charged with crimes.

The blowback on Trump and GOP supporters was quick, with House Democrats on Monday introducing an article of impeachment against the president. DFL members of Minnesota’s federal delegation have called for Trump’s ouster, including Sen. Amy Klobuchar and 2nd Congressional District Rep. Angie Craig.

“Congress must reconvene as soon as possible to begin the impeachment process,” Craig posted to Twitter on Jan. 8. “Our country cannot afford 12 more days with President Trump in power.”

Trump-endorsed Rep. Tom Tiffany from Wisconsin's 7th District has been largely mum since a Jan. 6 Twitter message condemning violence posted while the Capitol Building was being breached. He followed up with a Jan. 8 tweet offering condolences to the family of Brian Sicknick, the police officer who died from injuries sustained in the riot.

Tiffany was one of a group of GOP lawmakers that voted to reject electoral votes from Arizona and Pennsylvania over claims of voting irregularities.

Gov. Tony Evers on Monday authorized the Wisconsin National Guard to support State Capitol police with safety and security efforts. The announcement came after news broke about an internal FBI bulletin that warned of "armed protests" planned for state capitol buildings nationwide.