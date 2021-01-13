Proceedings got underway Wednesday morning in the U.S. House of Representatives for the historic second impeachment of Donald Trump stemming from the president’s alleged role in inciting a riot Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead, including a police officer.

The single article of impeachment was expected to pass in the House with bipartisan support, on the way to a less certain future in the Senate, where lawmakers could vote to remove the outgoing president from office just days before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Should President Donald Trump be impeached again and removed from office? Yes No Undecided Thank you for voting! Yes 75%

No 25%

Undecided 0% Tweet to @

The DFL members of Minnesota’s Washington, D.C., delegation have been outspoken in calls for Trump to resign or be removed from power in the week since violence erupted in the nation’s capital, while a Trump-endorsed GOP representative in western Wisconsin called the impeachment vote “unecessary.”

Here’s where local lawmakers stand:

Wisconsin

In a statement the day after the Capitol siege, Baldwin came out in support of Vice President Mike Pence invoking the 25th Amendment, a section in the Constitution that spells out the process of removing a president if no longer able to carry out their duties.

“President Trump incited a violent insurrection against Congress as we were working to faithfully carry out our constitutional duties to accept the vote of the American people,” Baldwin said in a news release. “This attack on our democracy makes it clear he has broken his oath to support and defend the Constitution, and that he is unfit to serve.”

In a message on Twitter posted Jan. 12, she said inciting a riot that disrupted Congress from certifying Electoral College votes constituted “impeachable offenses.”

Johnson hasn’t issued a news release since a Jan. 7 statement in which he condemned the violence while defending those who questioned the validity of the Nov. 3 election.

He wrote:

“Those who have lost confidence are not crazy. They are patriots who dearly love America and are alarmed by what they have witnessed over the last four years: a thoroughly corrupt FBI investigation of a duly elected president; a grossly biased media that has chosen sides and uses its power to interfere in our politics to a far greater extent than any foreign entity could ever hope to achieve; an increasingly powerful social media that censors news and conservative voices; and courts and election officials that usurp the constitutional authority of state legislatures in setting the times, places, and manner of holding elections.”

Johnson strongly opposed impeachment proceedings against Trump the first go around in early 2020.

The western Wisconsin lawmaker in a statement on Tuesday called the impeachment vote “unnecessary.”

"The electoral count has been certified, Joe Biden will be the 46th President of the United States, and I plan to attend his inauguration. It is now time for all of us – Democrats and Republicans alike – to turn down the temperature, condemn criminal violence and intimidation on all sides, stop the political score-settling, and move on with the business of the American people,” he said.

Tiffany was endorsed by Trump in a special election in May 2020 to replace Hayward Republican Sean Duffy, and endorsed again when defending the seat in the general election.

The La Crosse Democrat in a statement Tuesday evening called on Trump to resign, or otherwise be removed by Constitutional means.

“Given his actions and his rhetoric, President Trump poses a clear and present danger to our Republic,” Kind said.

Minnesota

Minnesota’s senior senator was part of the panel overseeing the certification of electoral votes when the Capitol Building was stormed.

“While this was a dark day in our nation's history, we will stand united in the face of those who seek to divide and sow chaos,” Klobuchar said in a statement on Nov. 6. “Anarchy will not prevail. Democracy will prevail.”

Klobuchar was quoted in news reports last week as supporting removing Trump from office. She voted to remove him from office in the 2020 impeachment proceedings.

Smith called for Trump’s removal — either via the 25th Amendment or impeachment — on Jan. 7.

“President Trump incited seditionists to attack the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to subvert the will of the American people and overturn the results of the presidential election,” she wrote in a message posted to Twitter . “He is a clear and present danger to our democracy, and to our domestic and national security.”

She later called on Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri to step down for “feed(ing) the big lie that the election was stolen.”

Craig was similarly quick to call for Trump to be removed from office. In a tweet Jan. 7, the DFLer encouraged Trump's Cabinet members to invoke the 25th Amendment

"We must defend our nation and preserve our democracy," she wrote.

Craig said in a social media post on Wednesday that she would vote for impeachment.

According to Craig: “The President has not resigned. The Vice President has not invoked the 25th amendment. Today, Congress must hold the President accountable for his role in inciting the attacks last week. I will vote for impeachment.”