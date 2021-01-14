HUDSON — The St. Croix County Republican Party website at the center of controversy this week for a message using the Latin phrase for “If you want peace, prepare for war” was still offline Thursday with no explanation from party officials.

The website went down sometime Wednesday, Jan. 13, after two days of criticism and denouement, including from the county’s Republican sheriff.

“After reading the comments on the St. Croix County Republican Party website in recent days, I am shocked and disheartened by the tone of the message,” Sheriff Scott Knudson wrote in a statement Tuesday .

Multiple attempts to contact St. Croix County Republican County chairman John Kraft were not successful.

The message titled with the Latin phrase “Si vis pacem para bellum,” stated, “It's time to stand and be counted as a conservative warrior in the on-going fight to preserve our Constitutional Republic.”

There was no mention of the message or the website outage on the county GOP’s Facebook page as of Thursday morning.

Political rhetoric has come under increased scrutiny since the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump that temporarily delayed the counting of electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden and left five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer. The U.S. House of Representatives impeached the president Wednesday for Trump's alleged role in inciting the mob.