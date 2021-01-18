HUDSON — The St. Croix County Republican Party got an early start tackling the question party leaders nationwide will face after Wednesday’s inauguration of Joe Biden: What does the post-Donald Trump political landscape mean for the GOP?

The local Republican Party executive committee requested and accepted the resignation of chairman John Kraft on Friday, Jan. 15, following a week of backlash over a website post titled with the Latin phrase for “If you want peace, prepare for war.”

John Kraft posted the controversial message to the party website without consulting the executive committee, according to a statement by committee members. They condemned the message and took credit for taking down the website, which went dark with no explanation earlier in the week.

“While we remain committed to forthright discussion of political ideas and differences, that discussion must be within the confines of civil discourse, without the perception of intimidation, accusation or threats,” the statement reads. “We oppose violence as a method to achieve political goals.”

The website post, titled with the Latin phrase “Si vis pacem para bellum,” stated, “It's time to stand and be counted as a conservative warrior in the on-going fight to preserve our Constitutional Republic.”

It continued: “President Trump radically changed the Republican Party in 2016, now it’s up to us to follow that lead. Patriots need to continue the fight to make sure that we put America and its citizens first, and hold all of our elected representatives accountable to their oaths to uphold the Constitution.”

It was unclear when the message was posted, but it was sometime before violence broke out in the nation’s capital on Jan. 6, according to media reports.

Kraft, who is a prominent conservative voice in the St. Croix Valley area, was among three plaintiffs in a 2020 lawsuit to overturn Gov. Tony Evers’ emergency declarations and mask mandate. Multiple attempts to contact him were not successful.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel columnist Daniel Bice, who was first to report the news of Kraft’s resignation , brought attention to the website post on Jan. 11. It was later condemned by St. Croix County Democrats, County Board and the county’s Republican sheriff, among others.

“After reading the comments on the St. Croix County Republican Party website in recent days, I am shocked and disheartened by the tone of the message,” Sheriff Scott Knudson said in a statement posted to social media.

Unity, accountability

Political rhetoric has come under increased scrutiny since the siege of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters that temporarily delayed the counting of electoral votes and left five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer. The U.S. House of Representatives impeached Trump over his alleged role in inciting the mob. A Senate trial was pending this week.

The Star-Observer has covered flaring tension in recent years, from stolen and damaged LGBT pride flags in Hudson to the formation of the Citizens for the St. Croix Valley — at one point labeled a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center — that opposed the resettlement of Syrian refugees to the area.

St. Croix County Democratic Party chairman Dan Myers said Trump’s election in 2016 was a turning point for fringe ideas becoming mainstream.

“It’s almost as if those views have become normalized, and this is 100% over the last four years that we’ve seen that come out of the woodwork,” he told the Star-Observer in a phone interview over the weekend.

Trump leaving the White House is a start to uniting the community, Myers said, but it’s going to take introspection and accountability to bridge the divide.

“We’re very interested in unity, but there has to be some accountability here,” he said. “People have to know where their elected officials stand.”

Trump-endorsed 7th Congressional District Rep. Tom Tiffany was part of a group of GOP lawmakers that voted to reject electoral votes from Arizona and Pennsylvania over claims of voting irregularities. He has made few public statements since a Jan. 6 Twitter post condemning violence .

[LEGISLATURE WATCH: The 7th Congressional District covers northwestern Wisconsin, including St. Croix County.]

Voters have traditionally leaned Republican in St. Croix County, where Trump won by 9,000 votes, or nearly 16 percentage points, in the 2020 general election. But Democrats point to strong turnout for Biden in Hudson and Tiffany’s lower-than-usual margin of victory as evidence of a leftward political shift.

Myers said part of the trend is due to conservative voters rejecting the extremism of a vocal minority in the GOP. He said the local Democratic Party welcomes conversations with Republicans who no longer feel like they have a home in their party.

Myers said his goal is for St. Croix County to be considered a bellwether county by 2028, en route to becoming a reliably Democratic county in 2030 elections.