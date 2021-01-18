RIVER FALLS — As the country braces for a dual inauguration and impeachment this week amid a backdrop of political violence and a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, words like “historic” and “unprecedented” have become commonplace in political discourse — and in the pages of the Star-Observer.

The newsroom turned to University of Wisconsin-River Falls political science professor Neil Kraus to get his perspective on current events and their impact on our local communities.

Here’s what he had to say:

Star-Observer: Mob violence interrupted the counting of electoral votes in the U.S. Capitol — was this a turning point in American politics? And what does it mean for the tradition of peaceful transfer of power?

Kraus: I don’t think we’ve yet to fully grasp just how significant the attack on the Capitol was. The significance that an insurrection against Congress by American citizens was encouraged by the President and many of his high profile supporters encouraged cannot be overstated. This is 2021, not 1821. In my opinion, the events of Jan. 6 will be much more historically significant than Sept. 11, 2001, even though 9/11 resulted in 3,000 deaths. But I don’t know where we go from here. The state of our democracy and society is fragile.

S-O: President Donald Trump was impeached for a second time by the U.S. House of Representatives, but a Senate impeachment trial won't conclude until after President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated. What are the chances of a conviction? Does it even matter with Trump out of office?

Kraus: I don’t know what the chances of a conviction are. I suppose that will depend on what else is discovered in the next several weeks. Each day more information becomes available that indicates that this was far from a spontaneous event, which lends more support for the necessity of a conviction. There has to be accountability. How any elected officials could choose to not hold President Trump accountable for what he instigated on Jan. 6 defies comprehension.

S-O: Considering the political division in the country, what do you think are the prospects of Biden getting anything done?

Kraus: Since the Clinton administration, Democrats have been unwilling to defend government or address charges of socialism directly, and this silence has allowed the politics of resentment against public institutions to take over. The Biden administration should defend public institutions and address these charges directly. Is the federal government running a vaccine program socialism? Is Social Security socialism? What about Unemployment Compensation or Medicare? Is public health insurance for a 60-year-old socialism but not for a 65- or 70-year old? Is having a minimum wage socialism? Is consumer protection socialism? What about environmental regulation? Would we be better off before policies and programs like these and others existed? Do we really want a mid-19th century government?

S-O: What can politicians — and citizens — do at the national level and here at home to tone down rhetoric and begin to unify?

Kraus: We have to begin to look at whose interests are served by the division. In early 2020, with the lowest unemployment rate and highest stock market ever, a significant number of individuals still were not seeing real (inflation-adjusted) wage increases. The economy was as good as it can get by most standard indicators, yet many people were still not benefitting. Then with the pandemic, unemployment went way up, the stock market temporarily declined but is now again at an all-time high. We are obviously not all in this together, and this fact is the backdrop for the politics of resentment in which we exist. A rising tide can’t lift all boats when the boats are in different bodies of water. We cannot begin to address political divisions until we recognize how our economy has been transformed in a manner that has only benefited a small minority of the population.