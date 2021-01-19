RED WING — Sean Dowse’s final day as Red Wing mayor was Wednesday, Jan. 6. As of Tuesday, Jan. 19, Dowse will be a member of the Minnesota Compensation Council.

According to the Minnesota Legislature, the goal of the council is “to make recommendations to the Legislature regarding the salaries of judges and constitutional officers. The council also makes recommendations regarding salary ranges for heads of state and metropolitan agencies. The council must report its recommendations to the speaker of the house of representatives and the president of the senate by April 1.”

The council meets every odd year.

Dowse said he was first contacted by the appointments office for referrals of individuals who might be interested in participating in one of the councils that will begin this week. Along with the Compensation Council, Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan made appointments to the Legislative Salary Council and the Board of Density.

The individuals whom Dowse recommended were unable to dedicate the time required. Later, Dowse was asked by the appointments office to apply for the Compensation Council.

According to the Minnesota statute, “the Compensation Council consists of 16 members: eight nonjudges appointed by the chief justice of the supreme court, of whom no more than four may belong to the same political party; and one member from each congressional district appointed by the governor, of whom no more than four may belong to the same political party.”

Dowse told the Republican Eagle in a short statement, “It was an honor and a privilege to be appointed to this council.”