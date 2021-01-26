HUDSON -- Now concentrated work begins. The Common Council approved a two-year capital improvement plan list at its Monday, Jan. 19, meeting. The city usually does a five-year plan, but City Administrator Aaron Reeves said they wanted to limit things until they know when the economy will bounce back. “These are projects that we really need to get done,” Reeves said.

The council just gave initial approval for the list of projects at this time, bonding and the individual bid processes will come later.

This year will see about $7.3 million worth of projects with about $5.4 million in bonding.

Here’s a look at some of the larger projects planned for 2021:

1. Second Street

The city will work alongside the Wisconsin Department of Transportation on the Highway 35 project, which will include expansive work along Second Street from Interstate 94 and into North Hudson, ending at North End Road.

The project will include joint repair, mill and overlay, new pedestrian ramps updates to meet ADA requirements and more.

The city portion of the street work will include bump-outs, medians and parking lane work that is budgeted for $800,000. An additional $700,000 and $1.2 million is budgeted for water and sewer improvements.

The city will also take the opportunity to update lighting throughout the downtown corridor, Public Works Director Mike Mroz said. The new lighting will meet current standards and provide flexibility for hanging items. That estimated cost is $625,000.

2. Lakefront Park

Parks projects are another big item on the list, with $1,975,000 worth of improvements planned. About $1.9 million of that will come from funding other than bonding, namely grants and the downtown tax increment district revenue.

The main portion of that -- $1.95 million -- involves improving Lakefront Park. This includes parking and storm improvements to Orange Street, boat launch ramp extension and parking, floating recreational docks and canoe, kayak and paddleboard access.

Improving Hudson’s waterfront has been a topic for the city for years now. In 2017, the city conducted a vision study with Short Elliot Hendrickson to find ways to add appeal and bring those on the water into the community.

3. City Hall upgrades

Upgrades to the Walnut Street building include carpet replacement, new paint, ADA upgrades, HVAC improvements, a new reception desk and new design, technology and desks for the council chambers.

A few upgrades to the library and police buildings are also included such as door security and stair repair.

The council has approved contracting with Market and Johnson for construction management of the work.

The cost will be spread out over two years, with $250,000 planned for this year, another $250,000 next.

4. Body and squad cameras

The city will replace its old body and squad camera system purchased in 2014, which has proven to require costly software updates and replacements, Chief Geoff Willems told the council back in November. That system resulted in the corruption of many videos.

The purchase of systems was approved early, as Willems said prices were expected to jump with the new year. The total cost ended up being about $180,000.

5. Fireboat

The city has been looking at purchasing a fire boat for its department for about 15 years, Chief Scott St. Martin said.

The St. Croix River continues to see increased traffic, but the city does not have a boat with fire response capabilities. Currently, it relies on mutual aid for any calls on the river. With the local marina, St. Martin said there is also a huge value there to protect. The marina will provide a spot for the department to keep the boat free of charge, St. Martin said.

The city has budgeted for $150,000 for the fireboat. It will be a multi-use boat that includes a fire pump and is set up for use by the dive and rescue team.

“It’s something that’s well needed,” St. Martin said.