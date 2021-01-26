HUDSON --- St. Croix County will add its code of ethics to the lineup of policies and procedures being updated, following concerns expressed by a citizen.

The administration committee agreed to review Ordinance 90 that details the code of ethics at its Feb. 16 meeting. The county’s corporate counsel will review the ordinance before that and bring any recommended changes.

The discussion was prompted by suggestions from citizen Matt Bocklund, who brought the issue to the county’s attention regarding a response from a Health and Human Services Board member to Bocklund’s wife’s posts on social media.

The exchange stemmed from continued contention seen on social media and in public comment following the county’s failed COVID-19 ordinance.

In a social media comment, Dr. Paul McGinnis asked Sara Bocklund what had made her a “mean girl.” He said she has insulted, made legal threats and taken actions against him and others with the county. McGinnis ended by asking about her mental health, advising her where to seek help if she needed it.

Bocklund said he was concerned about the stigma surrounding mental illness, and the lasting nature of social media.

“My main concern is with everything that this pandemic has had, I know from talking to a lot of the people how much mental issue is a significant issue right now with lockdown and things like that,” Bocklund said.

Bocklund said it is a nonpartisan issue.

“This is literally right and wrong and principles,” he said.

McGinnis said he supported regular review of the code of ethics for all organizations, including the county.

“I will continue to emphasize and promote the health of St. Croix County residents and provide medical perspective to the Health and Human Services board especially in the midst of a global pandemic which has cost the lives of over 40 residents of our county and infected over 7,000,” he said.

Bocklund submitted a suggested document that included a section marking social media of any form as an unacceptable form of communication between residents and board members and barring them from using social media to communicate with residents.

The county does have three different pieces that deal with conduct, including its code of ethics, the County Board rules and bylaws, and employee policies, County Administrator Ken Witt said.

Administration Committee Chair Bob Long said the code of ethics does apply to nonelected, appointed board members.

Much of the submitted document pieces, Long said, are redundant to what the county has in place, and recommended working from its current policy to avoid inconsistencies.

Managing social media use can have its difficulties, though, something County Board Chair David Peterson commented on after the topic arose at the January board meeting.

“My personal feeling is that the County Board, I would not be justified in spending taxpayer money or county resources in refereeing social media,” Peterson said, though he agreed to forward the issue to the Administration Committee.

Witt said the subjunctive nature and interpretation of online messages can be an issue, as well as preserving rights.

“We have to make sure people do have a First Amendment right,” Witt said.

The Administration Committee’s next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16.