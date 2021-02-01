MADISON – Monthly water bills for residential customers of the New Richmond Municipal Water Utility will be about $5 higher when new water rates take effect on Feb. 24, according to documents filed with the Public Service Commission.

Average residential customers currently paying $21.67 monthly for 3,000 gallons of water will pay $26.95 for the same volume under the new rates the PSC authorized Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.

The 24.37% increase for average residential customers is far larger than increases authorized for industrial, commercial, multi-family and public entity customer categories, which ranged from 3.5% to 23.7%.

Different types of customers pay different rates for water based on studies conducted for the PSC that identify the cost of serving each customer category.

In this rate order, residential customers pay 103% of the calculated cost to serve them while industrial customers pay 90% (Lakeside) to 103% while public entity customers pay 99% of the cost of service.

The utility filed this rate request in December 2019, its first full rate case since 2008, although the utility received a 3% increase in 2014, according to Rae Ann Ailts, assistant city administrator/finance director.

Since 2016, the utility’s annual revenue has grown from $1.507 million to an estimated $1.588 million in 2020. Since 2017, it has posted annual positive net incomes of $76,697, $90,316 and $76,133 before it projected a $76,486 income deficit for 2020, which PSC staff subsequently adjusted to $72,903.

Expenses have finally begun to outpace revenue climbing from $1.458 million in 2017 to an estimated $1.655 million last year, according to the utility’s rate application.

Ailts said the rate request was filed because the utility needed more revenue to meet ongoing operational expenses and build cash reserves for future capital improvements.

“We’re looking at a new tower in about five years, depending on growth,” she said.

There’s been some discussion about filing rate cases more frequently than every 12 years.

“That will be at budgeting time. We’ll look to see if we’re eligible for another rate case whether it’s simplified (3% ) or comprehensive. I anticipate there will be some simple rate case in the coming years,” she said.

Ailts said there’s “no magic” in being able to go 12 years without needing to file a full rate case.

“We’re mindful of the revenue and try to match it to expenses and try to achieve what we need with what we have,” she said.