HUDSON -- After nearly two months, the early close for bars and restaurants came to an end with a tie-breaking vote from Mayor Rich O’Connor.

The ordinance, and the emergency order that provided for it, took effect in December following a rise in crime in downtown Hudson as Minnesotans flocked across the border to the open establishments.

Following weeks of quiet, City Attorney Catherine Munkittrick said the circumstances allowing the orders have changed.

The emergency order statute requires an “imminent threat of disaster” to be in place, she said. In December, the closure of Minnesota establishments due to COVID-19 and an ensuing rise in citations, mutual aid calls and crime in Hudson, including a fatal stabbing, provided qualifying circumstances.

Now that Minnesota bars and restaurants are open in a higher capacity and the situation here is no longer chaotic, Munkittrick said the city has less of a factual basis for the order.

No legal ruling exists on whether the emergency order allows municipalities to alter operation time beyond that of state statute, Munkittrick said, so a lack of facts puts the city in a more tenuous position.

“The threat of litigation is increasing,” she said, and she has been approached by the Tavern League.

In previous meetings the council had shown a desire to take baby steps toward reopening, pushing the close time back first to 10:30 p.m. then to 11 p.m.

Council Member Joyce Hall said she had concerns about opening completely, as Minnesota establishments still close at 10 p.m.

“That’s plenty of time for them to come over to Hudson, and we’re going to have the same problems again,” she said.

Police Chief Geoff Willems agreed with Munkittrick’s assessment of the statutes. The city will likely see an influx of people between the 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. hours, but he said he didn’t think it will be to the level that would overwhelm services.

“We’ll be prepared either way,” Willems said.

City Administrator Aaron Reeves said when the city implemented the order, it knew it could not last forever. The city will be intentionally collecting data during the reopening, including counting the number of Minnesota license plates, and will bring that data back to the council. If necessary. If the requirements are shown, the order could be put back in place.

Council Member Jim Webber said he didn’t appreciate the logic that the city had to take a risk to prove the need. Threats to sue shouldn’t guide how the council does business, he said.

“We need to be a little bit tougher than we’ve been,” he said.

The order passed 4-3, with O’Connor, Randy Morrissette, Bill Alms and Paul Deziel voting in favor, and Hall, Webber and Sarah Atkins Hoggat voting against.

Timeline

Nov. 20 -- Bars and restaurants close in Minnesota. Wisconsin has no restrictions in place. Hudson, as a border town, begins to see an influx in Minnesota visitors.

Dec. 6 -- Cain William Solheim, 26, is killed in a stabbing at 1:05 a.m. in downtown Hudson. Two other people are injured and transported to Regions Hospital. Three people have since been charged in the incident, which was the severest example of an increase in violent crime in the downtown area during the pandemic.

Dec. 8 -- Hudson council calls a special meeting, declares state of emergency and approves ordinance closing all establishments that sell on-site alcohol at 10 p.m. The order applies to Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and holidays.

Dec. 10 -- Early close order first goes into effect.

Dec. 16 -- Minnesota closure on indoor dining extended. Outdoor dining is allowed.

Jan. 4 -- Council extends the ordinance. Thursdays are dropped and the close time is extended to 10:30 p.m.

Jan. 6 -- Minnesota allows indoor dining at bars and restaurants at 50% capacity with a 10 p.m. close time.

Jan. 19 -- Council extends the ordinance for an additional two weeks. Close time is extended to 11 p.m.

Feb. 1 -- Council votes 4-3, with a tie-breaker from the mayor, to remove early close time completely.