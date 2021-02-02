HUDSON -- More than 8,000 vaccines have been distributed to St. Croix County residents so far, the County Board heard in a COVID update on Tuesday.

The county and health care providers are working to vaccinate those currently eligible -- including health care workers, fire and police, and those 65 and older -- but are dependent on federal and state allocations of the vaccine.

The county has not been getting the full number of doses it’s requested from the state, Public Health Officer Kelli Engen said.

She has increased the amount requested each week in accordance with what the department can distribute, but what she has received in the last two weeks has fallen short. Two weeks ago, the county requested 400 doses and received 200. Last week, Engen said she requested 500 doses. The county received none.

As more groups in the state are becoming vaccine providers, the available allocations are short, something Engen said they should plan on for the following couple weeks.

Currently, those eligible for vaccines in the 1A and 1B phases are frontline health care workers, nursing home residents and staff, police and firefighters, and those 65 and older.

Those interested in being vaccinated can register on the county website sccwi.gov. The county does have to follow the priority groups, epidemiologist Elle Klasen said, so even filling out a request does not mean one would receive the vaccine immediately.

“There is great interest in the vaccine, and we want everyone who wants to get the vaccine to receive a vaccine” Klasen said.

Of the 8,109 vaccines administered so far, about 7,000 have been first doses and just over 1,000 have been second doses.

The county has taken advantage of the extra doses approved for emergency use within the Pfizer vaccine, allowing officials to administer more doses.

Current COVID situation

St. Croix County has now surpassed 7,500 positive cases, Klasen said.

The current rate of people testing positive is 18%. The CDC and the World Health Organization have said a rate of 5% would show a community has a good handle on the disease, Klasen said.

The public health department would like to see more people getting tested if they have symptoms or exposure, as that number has decreased with just under 50 people getting tested the day before the board meeting, Klasen said.

The county is seeing an average of 26 new cases per day, putting it in the orange risk level of the Harvard Health Institute metric. Orange means there is still an accelerated, widespread in the county, Klasen said, but the county is seeing a continued decrease in cases per day.

Currently eight people are hospitalized due to COVID-19 in western Wisconsin hospitals. So far there have been 45 deaths.