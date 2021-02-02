MADISON – State Rep. Shannon Zimmerman, R-River Falls, owns two houses, but doesn’t reside in the house that’s in his Assembly District, according to a complaint that the Wisconsin Elections Commission may consider this week.

Zimmerman has said that his primary residence is the house he owns on Jefferson Street in River Falls, which is in the Assembly District 30 he represents. However, a complaint filed last summer alleged that Zimmerman resides at a house he owns in the town of Clifton, which is outside Assembly District 30.

State law on residency defines the term as a home not used for transient purposes and in some cases “where the person sleeps.”

Zimmerman’s residency was questioned in the 2016 campaign and at the time he told RiverTown Multimedia that he would change his primary residence to his Jefferson Street house from his town of Clifton address.

The town of Clifton house is near the Belle Vinez Vineyard and Winery he has owned since 2015.

.A town of Clifton neighbor of Zimmerman, Dana Linscott, filed a residency complaint against Zimmerman last year and submitted public records and an affidavit to support his claim including:

Public property tax records showing that Zimmerman never claimed lottery tax credits for the duplex he owns in River Falls since elected to the Assembly six years ago;

For tax years 2017-2019, Zimmerman claimed his town of Clifton home as his primary residence on lottery and gaming credit forms collecting $500

State statutes allow a property owner to claim only one primary residence and may not claim a lottery tax credit on a property that is not his primary residence;

An April 2020 social media posting purportedly showing him working inside his town of Clifton residence while observing the “stay at home order."

Linscott completed his affidavit to the WEC stating that he had concerns that Zimmerman or his family would retaliate against him for filing the complaint.

Linscott’s affidavit also alleged that Zimmerman’s claiming his River Falls residence as his voting address would constitute voter fraud.

In an interview Linscott, a former microbrewery owner, said he had something in common with Zimmerman and had previously talked business with him.

“But when I learned about his residency situation, I couldn’t ignore it, “ Linscott said

A disorderly conduct case was filed against Linscott in July which he contends was in retaliation for filing the complaint. He pleaded not guilty in October and has a March 16 trial date before Judge Michael Waterman, initially a Gov. Scott Walker appointee, to resolve the county forfeiture case which carries a maximum penalty of $125.

Zimmerman has denied the allegations and stated that his primary residence is Jefferson Street house in River Falls.

The Wisconsin Department of Revenue website states spouses may be able to claim the lottery tax credit on two different properties if they are used as separate primary residences.

Complaints filed with the WEC are considered confidential and their meeting agendas don’t even mention by name the complaint they are considering.

Agency spokesman Reid Magney last week declined to say if the Zimmerman complaint would be discussed at the Feb. 4 meeting and the degree of investigation the WEC conducts.

In response to a reporter’s questions, he did state that the WEC considers complaints in closed session and determines if there is probable cause to refer them to a district attorney.

“The Commission itself has no power to impose any penalties,” Magney wrote.