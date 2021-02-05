RED WING -- Goodhue County Board members voted 4-1 to approve the next installment of the Lake Byllesby project Tuesday, Feb. 2. This portion will include the construction of a new pavilion, modern bathrooms and the relocation of the picnic shelter.

The Byllesby Park Master Plan was approved in December 2017. Created to solidify a unified vision for the future of the park, the plan guides the next couple of decades of park development, funding and capital improvement projects. The plan also satisfies requirements for the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission for Byllesby to be identified as a regional park and qualify for Clean Water Land and Legacy Funds.

This portion of the project will cost about $1.56 million and will be funded by a grant from the state and $390,079 by the county.

Commissioner Jason Majerus voted against accepting the grant agreement with the state for the pavilion.

“Absolutely makes no sense. Will not support it, don’t support it," he said Tuesday. The District 4 representative added that he sees no need to update an outdoor amenity in a state with so few warm months each year.

Commissioner Paul Drotos offered full support for the project.

“When I was reviewing this proposal I was just totally amazed at the amount of work that went into it, the amount of complexity and what a great deal we’re getting for Goodhue County from a park and board situation,” the District 5 commissioner said.

Drotos later added: “I think the whole idea here is to improve Goodhue County and in our seal, recreation is one of the four pillars of this county. I think this is a fantastic opportunity.”

Four words circle the seal: agriculture, recreation, industry and history.

Before Board Chair Brad Anderson called for a vote, Majerus stated, “You can do everything Paul just described without spending $1.3 million taxpayer dollars on it,” to which Drotos replied, “Well, we could have pit toilets out there, too, but that really wouldn’t be that sanitary.”

Construction on the pavilion is planned to begin in the spring of 2022.