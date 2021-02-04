The same afternoon Assembly Republicans voted to revoke Wisconsin's latest pandemic emergency declaration and mask mandate, Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday, Feb. 4, issued another one.

The dramatic reversal is the latest dustup in a long-running dispute between the Democratic governor and GOP lawmakers, going back to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and a state Supreme Court challenge that overturned Evers’ Safer at Home order. The governor has issued a series of emergency orders, which expire automatically after 60 days. Critics say the orders effectively sidestep the state rulemaking process and legislative oversight.

Senate Joint Resolution 3, approved 52-42 by the GOP-controlled Assembly on Thursday and scheduled to go into effect on Friday, revokes Executive Order 104 declaring a public health emergency and renewing the statewide mask mandate. The order was signed on Jan. 19 and was set to expire March 20.

“Governor Evers has abused his limited authority for far too long by repeatedly issuing unlawful orders beyond his 60-day emergency powers,” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said in a joint statement . “The Assembly and Senate voted to end the executive overreach and restore our constituents’ voice in the legislative process.”

Evers was quick to respond with a new order — Executive Order 105 — that went into effect Thursday afternoon. The governor cites emerging and more contagious strains of coronavirus as well as the ongoing human and economic impact of the pandemic as reasons for the order. It will remain in effect for 60 days, unless rescinded earlier by the Legislature.

“Wearing a mask is the most basic thing we can do to keep each other safe,” Evers said in a statement Thursday. “If the Legislature keeps playing politics and we don’t keep wearing masks, we're going to see more preventable deaths, and it’s going to take even longer to get our state and our economy back on track.”

How did local representatives vote?

Here’s how local Assembly representatives voted on the resolution to revoke the governor’s emergency order:

Gae Magnafici (R) (District 28) — yay

Clint Moses (R) (District 29) — yay

Shannon Zimmerman (R) (District 30) — yay

Warren Petryk (R) (District 93) — yay

Moses, of Menomonie, joined fellow Republicans in insisting the resolution was aimed at getting the governor to work with the Legislature on pandemic response, and not about overturning the mask mandate.

“Governor Evers continues to make emergency declarations outside the law,” Moses said. “Ideally in our current situation the governor would work with the legislature to come up with solutions which he has not.”

Magnafici alluded to another Supreme Court showdown.

"Governor Evers is thumbing his nose at the Constitution and separation of powers," the Republican from Dresser said in a news release. "At the end of the day, the State Supreme Court will make the final decision, and I’m confident they’ll stand up for the rule of law.”

The joint resolution was adopted in the Senate on Jan. 26 by an 18-13 vote (one Democratic senator did not vote).

Here’s how local Senators voted:

Rob Stafsholt (R) — yay

Jeff Smith (D) — nay

Smith in a comment accused Republicans of making empty promises about COVID-19 relief legislation.

“Republicans promised to pass additional COVID-19 response legislation, but instead they went on an eight-month vacation,” Smith said. “Republicans promised to get to work on day one, but they’ve wasted a month fighting between themselves to remove Wisconsin’s mask protective order. Republicans promised they’d fix Wisconsin’s outdated unemployment insurance system, and yet when Governor Evers called a special session to address this, they refused.”

What are others saying?

Dozens of organizations and trade associations statewide lobbied against revoking the emergency order, including:

The Association of Wisconsin School Administrators

LeadingAge Wisconsin

Pharmacy Society of Wisconsin

Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin

Wisconsin Assisted Living Association

Wisconsin Association of School Nurses

Wisconsin EMS Association

Ben Wikler, chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, blasted Republicans for actions he said would endanger lives and the economy.

“Striking down COVID protections, in defiance of top scientists and the CDC, will make this pandemic worse and undermine our economy, our schools, and our health,” he wrote in a statement posted to social media.

My statement on the unconscionable vote by Wisconsin Assembly Republicans today: pic.twitter.com/XLPSnrU80Q — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) February 4, 2021

How’s the pandemic going?

There were more than 1,500 new cases of COVID-19 added on Thursday, bringing the statewide ongoing total to 546,955, according to the Department of Health Services . Deaths from the pandemic increased by 41 to 5,992.

Disease activity was labeled as “ high ” in Pierce and St. Croix counties over the past two weeks.

There have been 3,342 confirmed cases and 38 deaths in Pierce County as of Feb. 2; and 7,656 confirmed cases and 45 deaths in St. Croix County as of Feb. 3.

Just over 659,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the state as of Tuesday .

This is a developing story. Last updated 4:45 p.m. Feb. 4, 2021.