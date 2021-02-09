RED WING -- The chief of police is on paid leave as of Monday night.

City Council members met in a closed session Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, to consider unspecified allegations against an unnamed employee. That item was added to the regular meeting agenda late that afternoon. When they reconvened, they directed the city administrator to proceed as they had discussed.

That directive became clearer Tuesday afternoon after the Republican Eagle filed a data request under Minnesota law: Chief Roger Pohlman is on paid administrative leave after the council held preliminary consideration of allegations involving him.

"That is all the data that is public at this time," the city replied in an email to the request filed under Minnesota Statute 13.43.

Personnel data on public employees involving the existence and status of any complaints or charges is public.

The Republican Eagle is unaware of any disciplinary action under consideration. There have been obvious tensions between some council members and the chief since the formation of the new Advisory Team in 2020 looking into city policies, starting with the police department.

Pohlman is originally from southwestern Minnesota. Before joining the Red Wing Police Department he spent about a decade in the Air Force where he was stationed in Tucson, Ariz., Germany, Guam and Turkey. Most recently, Pohlman spent 18 years working for the Grand Forks, N.D., police department.

Evan Brown was the only council member not in attendance for Monday's meeting. Council President Becky Norton and members Dean Hove, Erin Buss, Laurel Stinson and Andy Klitzke voted to have City Council Administrator Kay Kuhlmann proceed with their closed-door directive. Council member Kim Beise abstained from the vote.

The chief of police is one several department heads who serves at the pleasure of the City Council.

Pohlman could not be reached for this story.

This is a developing story.