Division of Motor Vehicles offices were open on Presidents Day, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, meaning voters could still get a Wisconsin ID to participate in Tuesday's Spring Primary, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Wisconsin residents need a driver license, ID or other form of ID to vote. Find more about ID options at the Wisconsin Elections Commission website (link is external).

There are documentation requirements to obtain a Wisconsin ID card, such as:

a birth certificate,

proof of identity, and

proof of Wisconsin residency.

After completing two forms at the DMV, a photo ID document for voting can be delivered via overnight mail in time for Tuesday's primary.

If all documentation is not readily available, the ID Petition Process (IDPP) can be used to obtain a receipt valid for voting while the remaining documents or verifications are obtained.

The IDPP service and ID cards for voting purposes are provided free of charge.

LINK: Explanation of the the IDPP process from the DMV website.

What's on the ballot?

A sample ballot can be obtained through the state's voting website: https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/PreviewMyBallot

