RED WING -- Commissioner Jason Majerus raised the possibility two weeks ago of prorating or reimbursing the fees for the eight establishments that serve alcohol in the county’s jurisdiction.

Majerus said of the eight businesses, “They were hit a little bit harder than average and they're not eligible for some different funds.”

The reimbursement or waiving of liquor license fees for 2020 and 2021 has been a common practice among local cities:

Cannon Falls: 25% of fee reimbursed/waived in 2020, 50% in 2021

Pine Island: 100% of fee reimbursed/waived in 2020, 50% in 2021

Red Wing: 100% of fee reimbursed/waived in both 2020 and 2021

Wanamingo: Will discuss this topic in March

Zumbrota: 25% of fee reimbursed/waived in 2020, 75% in 2021

Majerus proposed waiver at the Feb. 2 Goodhue County Board meeting. On Feb. 16, the other four commissioners agreed to do so.

Finance Director Brian Anderson noted in his report for the Tuesday, Feb. 16, meeting that Dakota County also has waived liquor license fees.

The liquor license fees in Goodhue County total $17,900 annually. Funding for the waiving of fees could be drawn from the county’s general fund balance or the carryover funds from the CARES Act, which is approximately $264,867.

The County Board originally moved to reimburse the on-sale liquor licenses for half their amount, $1,000 apiece for a total of $8,000. Majerus suggested the full $16,000 of on-sale fees be reimbursed because the county did not waive or reimburse fees in 2020.

The board unanimously voted to waive the 2021 on-sale liquor licenses in full for the eight businesses.

County Board Chair Brad Anderson suggested that the county revisit the topic in October to consider the waiving 2022 fees.

The eight businesses that had fees waived are: