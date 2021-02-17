RED WING -- The City Council called a special meeting for 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19.

The announcement from City Hall came shortly before 4:50 p.m. Tuesday.

The council will enter a closed session to discuss a proposed employment agreement, which is believed to be about Police Chief Roger Pohlman. He was placed on paid administrative leave Monday, Feb. 8.

The meeting notice reads that purpose is for the council to meet with the city attorney to receive legal advice regarding a proposed agreement and release of all claims related to an employee.

Under Minnesota statute, the council can close the meeting pursuant to attorney-client privilege.

After the closed session, the council will move into an open session where potential action on the employment matter will be considered, the notice stated.

This is a developing story.