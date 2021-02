HUDSON --- The field of candidates for Hudson School Board has been narrowed to six following the Feb. 16 primary, according to preliminary results.

Nicole Robbins, Bob Baumann, Rob Brown, Addison Filiatreaux, Molly Power and Kate Garza will be on the ballot in April.

The board has three open seats.

A total of 4,487 votes were cast in the county for the primary.

Official results will be certified next Monday.