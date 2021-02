RIVER FALLS --- Two candidates will advance to the April election for River Falls District 3 following the Feb. 16 primary, according to preliminary results.

Alyssa Mueller and Reuben Herfindahl received enough votes to be on the April ballot.

River Falls District 1 and 2 as well as the alderperson at large will also be up for election.

The official canvas will be Monday, Feb. 22.