RIVER FALLS — It took a couple of weeks longer than expected, but City Council gave unanimous approval Tuesday, Feb. 23, to a zoning ordinance for breweries and other small-scale alcohol production within city limits.

The council tabled a vote on the ordinance at the Feb. 9 meeting after it was suggested the changes could affect The Garage Bikes and Brews, despite the city’s stated intent to ensure existing businesses would continue to operate as before.

The Garage Bikes and Brews was meant to be characterized as a microbrewery, though the classification was erroneously absent from a table listing the zones where the various alcohol production establishments are allowed in the city.

Business owners Stephanie and Matt Johnson addressed the board again Tuesday night regarding the ordinance’s definition for a nano/micro brewery: “An establishment or facility that produces fermented malt beverages in small batches, typically every other day or less.” They said the definition doesn’t specify the amount of beer being produced, and that they’re concerned the business could be accused of being a full-size brewery for the purpose of the city’s zoning ordinance — which isn’t permissible in the zoning district where it’s located.

Community Development Director Amy Peterson reiterated for the public record the city intended for the three existing businesses in town to be unaffected by the ordinance.

The ordinance lists the various types of alcohol production operations, spells out development standards and identifies permitted zoning districts. It does not supersede state regulations or cover unlicensed, hobby brewing in private residences.

The ordinance makes River Falls one of the few cities of its size in Wisconsin to have a zoning ordinance covering small-scale alcohol production. Brewpubs, micro distilleries and the like are increasingly popular business ventures in Wisconsin and on main stress across the country.

There are more than 300 small and independent breweries, wineries and distilleries contributing $2 billion-plus to the state economy, according to trade organization the Wisconsin Craft Beverage Coalition .

Find the full text of the revised ordinance below: