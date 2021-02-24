RIVER FALLS — Now that the city’s new fire engine is in service and responding to calls , the old 1989 Ford it replaced will be sold at auction.

City Council on Tuesday night, Feb. 23, unanimously approved the sale of Engine 7 through Ripon, Wisconsin-based Auction Associates . No date for the auction was provided.

The truck no longer meets National Fire Protection Association specifications and would not be cost-effective to refurbish, according to a staff report. Its age and condition also mean it's unlikely the city could sell it to a third party directly.

Engine 20

The city runs a 30-year replacement program for its large fire engines, according to Fire Chief Scott Nelson. Planning for the new Engine 20 started in May 2018 with the formation of a selection committee that met with vendors and other fire departments to explore options.

Pierce Manufacturing submitted the winning bid. Engine 20 was delivered in December 2020 and ceremoniously entered into service Feb. 1.

“This new engine is equipped to help our members safely respond to emergencies more effectively,” Nelson said in a news release earlier in the week. “I appreciate the support of the city and citizens to provide equipment like this to help keep our firefighters and community safe.”

