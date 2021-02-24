Democratic state Sen. Jeff Smith has joined a bipartisan push for Wisconsin to implement “Final Five” voting, a ranked-choice system that would change the way congressional representatives are chosen in primary and general elections.

Smith is listed as a lead author of an election reform bill being circulated around Madison in search of co-sponsors. The other authors are Sen. Dale Kooyenga, R-Brookfield; Rep. Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc; and Rep. Reimer, D-Milwaukee.

[LEGISLATIVE WATCH: State Sen. Jeff Smith represents the 31st Senate District, which includes Pepin County, portions of Pierce County and a very small portion of St. Croix County.]

“Politics have become increasingly more polarized, which makes it hard for our congressional leaders to get anything done,” the lawmakers said in a joint statement Wednesday, Feb. 24. “Citizens are tired of this broken political system. ‘Final Five’ voting will update our electoral system and help fix the country’s political gridlock.”

Here’s how the proposal would work and what voters need to know:

1. US congressional races only

First things first, the proposed bill in Wisconsin would only pertain to federal races for the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives. State and local races would be unchanged.

2. Single-ballot primaries with top 5 moving on

The first changes would be seen during primary elections. Under a Final Five system, all candidates would appear on a single ballot — regardless of party affiliation — and voters would select one as their preferred candidate. Votes would then be tallied and the five candidates receiving the most votes would continue to the general election.

3. Vote in order of preference in the general election

This is where things get a bit more complicated. Voters would select their top candidate first. Then, if they wanted to, voters would have the option of ranking the remaining four candidates on the ballot by order of preference.

When tallying the election results, those first-place votes would be counted first. If a single candidate gets more than 50% of the vote, they win outright. However, if there is no majority, an instant runoff process would be initiated:

The last place candidate is eliminated from contention.

Anyone who voted for the last place candidate would then have their second choice counted instead.

Votes would be retallied to determine if a candidate now received a majority of votes.

If not, the runoff process continues with the new last place candidate being removed and votes recounted until a candidate gets a majority.

4. The candidate with the widest appeal to the most voters would win — ideally

This form of instant runoff voting is seen as a way to reduce the likelihood of an extreme or politically divisive candidate getting elected due to a small but enthusiastic base of voters.

“Unfortunately, we’re stuck with a broken system that discourages collaboration and oftentimes rewards the candidates who are most divisive,” Smith and his fellow co-authors said in a statement. “We need to reform this system so that our state’s leaders prioritize our shared values as Wisconsinites over party allegiance.”

Opponents of the concept say it could be confusing to voters when first introduced. There’s also the possibility that a candidate who receives the most votes — though short of the 50% plus one majority — in the first round of voting could go on to lose in a subsequent round when votes are recalculated.

5. Only one state has implemented ranked-choice voting statewide

Maine is the only state with ranked-choice voting implemented at the statewide level and for congressional elections, though municipalities in several states use it in local elections. Minneapolis started holding instant runoff elections in 2009 and St. Paul started in 2011.