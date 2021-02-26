RED WING — Less than one week after the city let Roger Pohlman go, a new community new group is voicing vexation with local elected officials and urging citizens to join them.

The “Committee to Recall City Hall” is preparing to circulate petitions throughout city wards in an attempt to recall all council members — except for Kim Beise. The Ward 1 council member cast the lone vote on Feb. 19 against firing the police chief. He also abstained on Feb. 8 from informing Pohlman he must resign or be fired.

According to one of several emails circulating through the community, financial support is being collected by the group for “expenses such as legal advice, printing signs & billboards, various meeting expenses, etc.”

The committee started forming last week. They met one night after a half dozen community members voiced their displeasure in Pohlman’s firing during the Monday, Feb. 22, City Council meeting.

George Hintz, a member of the city's Advisory Planning Commission, told the council during the public comment period, “I call for the resignation of all council members except Kim Beise, for failure to provide a strong public safety department.”

When asked to comment about public reaction to Pohlman’s firing, Council President Becky Norton told the Republican Eagle, “It was a six to one vote, not a close vote. My colleagues and I acted in the best interest of the city. As has been indicated, there was a lack of communication and engaging with the council.”

The membership of the Committee to Recall City Hall has not been made public. An unnamed source told the Republican Eagle that about 75 people met for the group's first meeting this week. The group set up local Post Office Box 527 to collect funds and correspondence.

Meanwhile, the Red Wing Non-Violent Protest group posted on its Facebook page comments about helping council members in a recall.

Moving forward

Capt. Gordon Rohr is acting as interim director of the Red Wing Police Department. Rohr managed the department’s patrol division. The search process for the next police chief has not been disclosed by the city.

Following the Feb. 19 special meeting's closed session and subsequent open vote, City Council Administrator Kay Kuhlmann had a police officer deliver the termination letter to Pohlman's home.

Sources tell the Republican Eagle that the blacked out section at the end of the letter to Pohlman discusses his rights under the Veterans’ Preference Act. Pohlman served in the U.S. Air Force for about a decade.

The former chief said this week that he is assessing those options and looking to his future.

The day after receiving his termination letter, Pohlman issued a statement that concluded: "At this point, I don’t know what the future holds. But I know it will involve public service, and a continuing commitment to making the world a better place, however, and wherever I can."





Fact check

There have been statements by community members that Pohlman’s firing is part of the “defund the police” movement. Norton emphasized on Monday, Feb. 22, “We have stated and we have stated it multiple times that nobody on the council has talked about defunding the police and that has not been up for discussion at any point so we can put that to bed.”