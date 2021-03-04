HUDSON --- Lakeview EMS kept shifts covered and mutual aid calls to a minimum in its first full year as Hudson’s service.

The Hudson Common Council heard an update on 2020 from EMS Direct Jon Muller at its March 1 meeting.

The department saw its share of impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, with the peak coming in November. A number of employees contracted COVID, probably through work-related means, Muller said. The service also saw the highest volume of COVID-related patients in its communities that month.

“As quick as that month came up, it kind of all just slowed down and staff came back to work,” Muller said.

COVID-19 vaccinations were given in December, and all but two staff members received them.

The service has seen some difficulty filling open positions, something it’s never had a problem with in the past, Muller said. A couple people moved on to jobs outside of EMS last fall, and another dropped hours to go to school. Lakeview EMS has lately hired four new full-time paramedics and two casual paramedics. Right now it’s still down two full-time employees, Muller said.

“We’ve struggled to find good, quality people in this market today,” he said. “We’ve been successful, but we’ve had to work at it.”

In the last year the service did not have one open shift, Muller said.

“I’ve never seen that in my career at Lakeview,” he said.

The team stepped up when others had to leave shifts for COVID symptoms right away. The service did have a couple times where it took a few hours to get someone in.

The service has had great support from other public safety agencies as well as community members, Muller said.

“Our crews are very happy to work here,” he said.

By the numbers

Lakeview EMS had 1,196 calls in the city of Hudson in 2020. Of those, 833 required lights and sirens.

The service’s average response time was 4 minutes and 4 seconds. It’s fractile response time was 6 minutes and 53 seconds, meaning 90 percent of the time crews were on scene within that time.

The move to the new EMS building by the Hudson Hospital brought a drop in response times. The new location made it easier for crews to get into the ambulances and on the road, Muller said. The service also has a lot of calls in the area around the hospital.

Lakeview EMS called for mutual aid three times for the city.

The two Hudson ambulances answered 1,123 of the total calls. Trucks from Stillwater and North St. Paul completed the rest, though Muller said that doesn’t necessarily mean the trucks were coming from that location. The crews could have been routed after making transfers or drop offs at local hospitals.

The full Hudson service area, made up of the city, village of North Hudson, town of Troy, town of Hudson and town of Warren, had 1,703 EMS calls.

The average response time for the area was 4 minutes and 51 seconds.

Lakeview requested mutual aid four times for the wider area, as well as an additional two calls that were canceled within 30 seconds, Muller said.

Lakeview EMS provided mutual aid 291 times from the Hudson base.

“That’s a lot of mutual aid that we provided for other services,” Muller said.

The majority of that aid went to River Falls, who made the decision to use Lakeview for all its inter-facility transfers. Mutual aid to the neighboring city amounted to 243 calls.

Other areas receiving high levels of Lakeview mutual aid included Maplewood, New Richmond, Roseville, Vadnais Heights, Little Canada and Oakdale.

Lakeview EMS gave itself two goals for the year. The first was to get the time from arrival on scene until an EKG is put on under 10 minutes. The service managed that 80$ of the time in 2020. The second call was to have time from the call to enroute down to 90 seconds. In 2020 the service was at 1 minute, 36 seconds 90% of the time.



