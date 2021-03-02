Local governments are constantly creating goals and priorities for the next year, the next decade and the next 20 years. In Red Wing, the city has the 2040 Plan, a 10-year strategic plan and an annual priorities list created by council members.

Before the annual City Council workshop held in January, the seven council members went through the city’s 10-year Strategic Plan and each member highlighted the five strategies that he or she hopes to focus on in 2021. The collection of the selected priorities were compiled into a 2021 priority list.

Red Wing City Council establishes 2021 priorities

It can be challenging to keep track of the numerous city goals and the work that is being done to achieve them.

This is the first monthly installment of a series that will run through 2021. The series will look at what the council has done throughout the year to achieve the priorities chosen by members of the City Council.

It is important to note that this does not reflect the full scope of the city’s works as many items that appear on the council’s agenda do not fall into one of the following categories.

Housing

Approved revisions to the final plat of city-owned property of the history center campus. The plat revision was needed because in November, city staff realized that the campus had property line errors. This action was taken to correct those errors. (Jan. 25)

Minor subdivision and final plat for the Med Tech Park Subdivision properties seventh addition. This is due to the Keller-Baartman apartment property at Tyler Road and Hewitt Boulevard. (Feb. 22)

Environment

Applied for a Minnesota Pollution Control Agency grant to help fund a level-2 electric vehicle charger at Studebaker Park ramp. (Jan. 25)

Land use and built environment

Old West Main Street reconstruction project authorizing staff to submit Local Road Improvement Project Application and approving plans for bids (Jan. 25); advertising for bids (Feb. 8); seek federal participation for assessable street and infrastructure replacement/renewal project. (Feb. 22)

Update memorandum of understanding between Mayo Clinic Health System and the city for the former St. John' s Hospital property to encourage redevelopment. (Feb. 22)

Public safety

Approve the application to the Federal Assistance to Firefighter Grant program. This grant will be used to purchase structural firefighting bunker gear, which is standard protective gear for all firefighters. The gear includes coats, pants, boots, helmets, shields, gloves and protective hoods. (Jan. 25)

Infrastructure and utilities

Make final payment to Insituform Technologies for $228,788 for 2020 sewer reconstruction on the Featherstone Road CIPP installation project. (Feb. 8)

More information about city priorities and actions taken by the City Council can be found at red-wing.org.