RIVER FALLS — A proposed distillery, restaurant and event center for the vacant and degrading Shopko site at the north entrance to town cleared its first vote Tuesday, March 2, by the city’s Plan Commission.

The commission gave unanimous approval for the project plan to create a tax incremental district, or TID, a type of economic incentive municipalities can use to promote development whereby tax revenue generated by the project would be used to repay upfront infrastructure and other expenses.

[JARGON WATCH: The seven-member Plan Commission hears issues pertaining to the physical development of the city. The commission’s recommendations are forwarded to City Council for further consideration.]

The city would put forward around $3.7 million for bridge and street maintenance, utilities, potential property acquisitions and other related expenses. The development will have a taxable value of more than $10 million and generate enough revenue through tax incremental financing to pay for project costs within 25 years, according to the project plan.

The distillery and restaurant brands for the “Project Mustang” proposal have not been disclosed, but the project is described by city staff as being regionally significant. Developer River Falls Holdings anticipates it would attract an estimated 160,000 people to the area each year.

Why not retail?

The Star-Observer reached out to area residents to gauge reaction to the proposal. Though some said they would be glad to see the site redeveloped into something new, others hoped for a retail operation similar to Shopko, which closed in 2019 when the big box retail chain declared bankruptcy.

"What citizens have been crying out for is a retail store to replace what was lost," said Karen Rodewald, who lives about two miles away in Kinnickinnic Township.

As it stands now, residents drive to neighboring cities to do much of their shopping — largely Hudson about 15 minutes away.

"Driving to Hudson and giving them business does not help our town,” River Falls resident Shanna Burris said. “A large retail store would provide jobs just as well."

City planners have heard the desire for more retail, but were unable to entice companies to set up shop in town, Community Development Director Amy Peterson told the Star-Observer.

“It’s not for a lack of us trying,” Peterson said.

The city approached around a dozen retailers about the Shopko site, including big names like Menards, Kohls and Target, she said. The latter commented that River Falls is more of a rural market than what typically interests the Twin Cities-based corporation.

Efforts to bring a brick-and-mortar retailer to River Falls were further hindered by the COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturn, Peterson added.

What’s next?

With a thumbs-up by the Plan Commission, the TID plan will now go to City Council for review and a vote. After that it would go to a joint review board with members of the local taxing authorities: city, county, school district and technical college. Finally the state would need to sign off on it.

If fully approved, construction could begin as early as this year, according to the project plan.