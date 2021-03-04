HUDSON -- Local counties could see big benefits from the $1.9 trillion stimulus package being considered by the federal government.

The package currently contains a direct payment to counties.

If approved, St. Croix County would receive more than $17 million from the federal government. Pierce County would receive about $3.8 million.

This would have a significant impact for St. Croix County, Administrator Ken Witt told the board.

The funds would have some restrictions. That money must be used to respond to or mitigate public health emergencies, cover costs incurred from such emergencies, replace revenues that were lost due to the emergencies or address negative economic impact of such an emergency.

The time frame to use the funds would likely be more than months but less than multiple years, Witt said.

The package has been passed by the House, and is now in front of the Senate.

Witt said though it is being held up, the package will likely go through.

The county also stands to see a significant impact from Gov. Tony Evers’s state budget proposal, though Witt said it is less likely to go through as presented.

Currently the budget includes a half percent sales tax option if approved by voter referendum. That would shift the county’s $9 million in sales tax to $18 million, and allow it to bring the property tax down from $30 million to $20 million.

The budget includes $10 million in funding for local health departments, as well as a significant investment in mental health.

Also in the budget is $200 million for broadband investment, a significant increase from past budget cycles.

“There’s a lot of things in there that would have an impact,” Witt said.