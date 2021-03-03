HUDSON -- Nearly a year after the first confirmed COVID-19 case in St. Croix County, the area is coming down from a peak but is still seeing accelerated spread.

Since the first case was confirmed on March 19, 2020, the county has seen 7,961 COVID infections as of March 2.

The county has had 47 deaths from the disease.

County supervisors heard an update on the ongoing COVID-19 situation at their March 2 meeting.

The county case numbers are now similar to what they were in mid-September last year, Epidemiologist Elle Klasen said. The numbers put the county in the orange level of the Harvard Health Institute metric.

Over 70% of positive cases were able to identify their source of infection, Klasen said. The majority of cases, 40%, came from community exposure, followed by household contact at 30% and individual contact at 21%.

The 7-day positive testing average is at 19%. Klasen said the goal is 5%, which would show the disease is under control in the community according to the CDC and World Health Organization.

The amount of tests being done have dropped. Ideally the county should be doing about 135 tests per day, Klasen said. Right now it’s averaging 58 a day.

“Testing is one of the best methods to find the disease, to root it out and to stop its spread,” Klasen said.

Less tests means it’s more difficult to know if the county is catching all the disease in the area.

The county is continuing the vaccination process, with new groups becoming eligible for vaccination in the state as of March 1, but supply is still low. Public Health Officer Kelli Engen said eligibility doesn’t equal availability.

“It’s going to take time to get through thousands and thousands of people,” Engen said.

Providers are now requesting vaccine supply every two weeks, rather than every week.

“We are not seeing our total allocations met,” Engen said.

As of March 2 the county has given 19,984 vaccines.

The county is meeting regularly with healthcare providers as well as other local counties on vaccination efforts. Each school district in the county was assigned a healthcare provider that worked to get staff vaccinated as soon as possible.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been approved for use, but Engen said she does not know what allocation of it will look like locally.

The state’s goal is to reach 80% vaccination across the state.

Supervisor Paul Berning questioned why the number for herd immunity was different from other vaccines like polio. Each vaccine-preventable disease has its own threshold of herd immunity, Engen said, so COVID-19 differs from polio which differs from mumps which differs from rubella.

There is also still uncertainty of what effect the COVID-19 variants will have, Klasen said, so there is an intent for a higher herd immunity.

Berning also asked for an explanation on if the virus stops a person from getting infected with COVID-19.

Infection and disease are two different things, Klasen said. Infection is when a body receives the virus, while disease is the symptomatic piece. A vaccinated body could still receive the virus, Klasen said, but the vaccine will prevent the actual disease.



