RIVER FALLS — After years of planning and some unexpected roof repairs , River Falls Police Department is moving into its new station on Monday, March 8.

The 27,000-square-foot facility at 2815 Prairie Drive in the Whitetail Ridge Corporate Park on the north end of town replaces the 15,000 square-foot building on Elm Street that has been RFPD’s homebase for five decades.

“After 50 years, the Elm Street building had outlived its useful life,” River Falls Police Chief Gordon Young said in a news release Thursday, March 4. “It was time to make a move.”

Why move the police station?

RFPD was outgrowing its Elm Street police station.

The city hired St. Paul-based Wold Architects and Engineers in 2017 to conduct a space needs assessment for the police department, which ultimately recommended the construction of a new station.

Plans were underway and funding approved for a $7.5 million construction project to begin in 2022; however, City Administrator Scot Simpson suggested refurbishing the property on Prairie Drive instead.

The building, constructed in 2004, was formerly home to the RiverTown Multimedia newspaper group, including the Star-Observer and River Falls Journal. River Falls Public Montessori Elementary also used the building for the 2019-2020 school year while its campus was being renovated.

“It was quite a pivot from the existing plan,” Simpson said in the news release. Using the existing building saved the city around $3 million in construction costs and finished the project three years earlier than a new build.

How much did it cost?

The city purchased the building for $1.5 million in January 2019. All told the project came in around $4.5 million.

City Council approved issuing general obligation bonds for the project in June 2020.

Wold Architects and Engineers was awarded the design contract and Eau Claire-based Dell Construction Company received the construction bid.

When is the lobby open?

The new station lobby will be open to walk-in traffic beginning March 15. Lobby hours will be:

9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.

For the week of March 8, citizens may continue to schedule appointments by calling 715-425-0909.