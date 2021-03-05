Minnesota’s annual Township Day will be on Tuesday, March 9. While each township’s annual meeting will be taking place, most of the townships also will hold their officer elections the same day.

“Local government is alive and well at the grassroots level in townships,” Gary Burdorg, Minnesota Association of Townships Board of Directors president, said in an interview. “Voters will choose new local officers, and dedicated election judges will carry out these COVID-safe elections. Township discussions on the annual tax levy give folks direct access to democracy.”

Residents of Goodhue County townships can meet, virtual or in person with masks and distancing, to voice their opinions and vote on important issues.

Here are the basics locally:

BELLE CREEK

Clerk: Steve McNamara

Supervisor: Richard Buck

Treasurer: Bryan O'Neill

Polls: 4-8 p.m.

Annual meeting: 2:30 p.m.

BELVIDERE

Clerk: Patricia Stemmann

Supervisor: Henry Thomforde

Treasurer: Kevin Voth

Polls: 2:30-8 p.m.

Annual meeting: 1 p.m.

CANNON FALLS

Clerk: Susan Safe

Supervisor: Keith Mahoney

Polls:4-8 p.m.

Annual meeting: 8 p.m.

FEATHERSTONE

Clerk: Chuck Schwartau

Supervisor: Allan Larson, Todd Kuyath

Treasurer: Lee Kloeckner

Polls: 5-8 p.m.

Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.

FLORENCE

Clerk: Susan Eisenmenger

Supervisor: Mike Blair

Treasurer: Tom Gnotke

Polls: 4-8 p.m.

Annual meeting: Right after polls are closed.

GOODHUE

Clerk:Brenda Hinsch

Three-year supervisor: Robert Hinsch

Two-year treasurer: Jesse Luhman

Polls: Open after the Annual meeting until 8 p.m.

Annual meeting: 1 p.m.

HAY CREEK

Clerk: Marilyn Schilling

Supervisor: Nate Jaeger

Treasurer: Brad Kolberg

Polls: 5-8 p.m.

Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.

LEON

Clerk: Sandy Hanson

Three-year supervisor: Ron Shaw

Polls: 5-8 p.m.

Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.

MINNEOLA

Clerk: Sarah Pettit

Supervisor: David Hadler

Treasurer: Mary Veiseth

Polls: Open right after the meeting until 8 p.m.

Annual meeting: 2 p.m

PINE ISLAND

Clerk: David Arndt

Supervisor: Glen Betcher

Treasurer: Kenneth Markson

Polls: 5-8 p.m.

Annual meeting: 4 p.m.

ROSCOE

Clerk: Susan Ecker

Supervisor: Scott Berg

Treasurer: Barbara Rechtzigel

Polls: Open right after the annual meeting until 8 p.m.

Annual meeting: 3 p.m.

STANTON

Clerk: Cheryle Peters

Three-year supervisor: Ken Burns

Two-year treasurer: Mary Lundell

Polls: 2-8 p.m.

Annual meeting: 8:10 p.m.

VASA

Clerk: James Hedeen

Three-year supervisor: Steve Hyllengren

Two-year treasurer: Alan Lindell

Polls: 5-8 p.m.

Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.

WACOUTA

Clerk: Laan Dommer

Supervisor: George Thoma

Polls: 5-8 p.m.

Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.

WANAMINGO

Clerk: Tamra Berg

Three-year supervisor: Tom Shane

Two-year treasurer: Nancy Hegseth

Polls: 5-8 p.m.

Annual meeting: Right after polls close.

WARSAW

Clerk: Darla Frandrup

Supervisor: Emery Maher

Polls: 4-8 p.m.

Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.

WELCH

Clerk: Ken Slingsby

Supervisor: Andrew Jenson

Treasurer: Thomas Ryan

Polls: 5-8 p.m.

Annual meeting: A few minutes after the polls close.

ZUMBROTA

Clerk: Laurie Hoernemann

Supervisor: Marvin Ehlers

Treasurer: Darren Pahl

Polls: 5-8 p.m.

Annual meeting: 8:05 p.m.