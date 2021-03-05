Minnesota’s annual Township Day will be on Tuesday, March 9. While each township’s annual meeting will be taking place, most of the townships also will hold their officer elections the same day.
“Local government is alive and well at the grassroots level in townships,” Gary Burdorg, Minnesota Association of Townships Board of Directors president, said in an interview. “Voters will choose new local officers, and dedicated election judges will carry out these COVID-safe elections. Township discussions on the annual tax levy give folks direct access to democracy.”
Residents of Goodhue County townships can meet, virtual or in person with masks and distancing, to voice their opinions and vote on important issues.
Here are the basics locally:
Clerk: Steve McNamara
Supervisor: Richard Buck
Treasurer: Bryan O'Neill
Polls: 4-8 p.m.
Annual meeting: 2:30 p.m.
Clerk: Patricia Stemmann
Supervisor: Henry Thomforde
Treasurer: Kevin Voth
Polls: 2:30-8 p.m.
Annual meeting: 1 p.m.
Clerk: Susan Safe
Supervisor: Keith Mahoney
Polls:4-8 p.m.
Annual meeting: 8 p.m.
Clerk: Chuck Schwartau
Supervisor: Allan Larson, Todd Kuyath
Treasurer: Lee Kloeckner
Polls: 5-8 p.m.
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Clerk: Susan Eisenmenger
Supervisor: Mike Blair
Treasurer: Tom Gnotke
Polls: 4-8 p.m.
Annual meeting: Right after polls are closed.
Clerk:Brenda Hinsch
Three-year supervisor: Robert Hinsch
Two-year treasurer: Jesse Luhman
Polls: Open after the Annual meeting until 8 p.m.
Annual meeting: 1 p.m.
Clerk: Marilyn Schilling
Supervisor: Nate Jaeger
Treasurer: Brad Kolberg
Polls: 5-8 p.m.
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Clerk: Sandy Hanson
Three-year supervisor: Ron Shaw
Polls: 5-8 p.m.
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Clerk: Sarah Pettit
Supervisor: David Hadler
Treasurer: Mary Veiseth
Polls: Open right after the meeting until 8 p.m.
Annual meeting: 2 p.m
Clerk: David Arndt
Supervisor: Glen Betcher
Treasurer: Kenneth Markson
Polls: 5-8 p.m.
Annual meeting: 4 p.m.
Clerk: Susan Ecker
Supervisor: Scott Berg
Treasurer: Barbara Rechtzigel
Polls: Open right after the annual meeting until 8 p.m.
Annual meeting: 3 p.m.
Clerk: Cheryle Peters
Three-year supervisor: Ken Burns
Two-year treasurer: Mary Lundell
Polls: 2-8 p.m.
Annual meeting: 8:10 p.m.
Clerk: James Hedeen
Three-year supervisor: Steve Hyllengren
Two-year treasurer: Alan Lindell
Polls: 5-8 p.m.
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Clerk: Laan Dommer
Supervisor: George Thoma
Polls: 5-8 p.m.
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Clerk: Tamra Berg
Three-year supervisor: Tom Shane
Two-year treasurer: Nancy Hegseth
Polls: 5-8 p.m.
Annual meeting: Right after polls close.
Clerk: Darla Frandrup
Supervisor: Emery Maher
Polls: 4-8 p.m.
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Clerk: Ken Slingsby
Supervisor: Andrew Jenson
Treasurer: Thomas Ryan
Polls: 5-8 p.m.
Annual meeting: A few minutes after the polls close.
Clerk: Laurie Hoernemann
Supervisor: Marvin Ehlers
Treasurer: Darren Pahl
Polls: 5-8 p.m.
Annual meeting: 8:05 p.m.