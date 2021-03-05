Goodhue County Board of Commissioners held their meeting virtual on March 2 to discuss important issues.

Here are the things you need to know:

New planner/zoning administrator

Planner/Zoning Administrator Ryan Bechel is stepping down and Samantha Pierret will take over the position.

Bechel said that he has appreciated the opportunity and it has been a pleasure working with the commissioners.

Board Chair Brad Anderson joked that he will miss Bechel’s radio talk show voice and that he has “done an excellent job.”

Pierret, who is on the staff, starts her new role on March 17, 2021, and received a warm welcome from Commissioner Paul Drotos.

“I have worked with them before and they are just phenomenal,” Drotos said.

Byllesby pavilion design contract approved

On Feb. 2, the County Board approved the Clean Water, Land, and Legacy grant funding contract with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. This three year $1.8 million project includes giving Byllesby Park some upgrades.

The final design of the upgrades was approved March 2. Those will include:

construction of a pavilion and restroom buildings

relocation of an existing picnic shelter

refurbishment or replacement of the well to provide potable water

installation of electricity to all picnic shelters.

Sheriff’s Office enter phone CPR agreements

According to the Minnesota Statute 403.03, Subd. 2, on or before July 1, 2021, every public safety answering point must either provide each 911 telecommunicator with training in CPR or transfer callers to another person with that training.

The Goodhue County 911 dispatchers receive training in CPR, but their protocol of choice is to transfer callers to a secondary answering point after recognition of cardiac arrest for instructions of pre-arrival CPR.

The board approved three separate service agreements to be made with Mayo Clinic Ambulance Emergency Communications, North Memorial Health Ambulance Service, and M Health Fairview.

4. Hearing set on Goodhue County Ditch 1 repair

Around September 2020, Chris Otterness of Houston Engineering Inc. examined the Goodhue County Ditch 1 in southwestern townships. Otterness identified several issues including the repair of the open ditch portions.

A public hearing will take place at 9 a.m. March 21. Based on state COVID-19 guidelines, the hearing will be held over teleconference or video conference. More details to come.

The county has only one ditch, which hasn’t been updated in decades. The ditch drains stormwater runoff from ag land.