RED WING -- The City Council voted to use $150,000 to help residents pay utility bills.

The staff report stated, “council approved an agreement to work with the Hope Coalition for housing support and with United Way for child care support. One of the other needs identified by the council was funding for utility payments. Instead of contracting with a service provider, city staff felt the most efficient way to process assistance was internally.”

City Council Administrator Kay Kuhlmann stated during Monday’s meeting, “What we're asking the council to do is to take the $150,000 that was set aside and allow us to give grants to people that would be up to $500, and they would be eligible to reapply every other month. And we believe that that will make a big impact on helping people who have lost their jobs due to COVID or have had increased expenses due to daycare.”

During the meeting council and staff finalized the details of this program.

Criteria to receive funds

Residents will be able to fill out a survey online or by mail. The survey asks:

Tell us how you have you been impacted by COVID? Have you lost your job or had your hours reduced? Have you experienced increased day care costs with kids not in school? Do you have family members who have required care? Either from COVID -19or having to stay home to care for school age children? Have you experienced increased utility costs with increased time at home? Have your food costs increased due to kids being at home instead of in school? Have you had to spend extra on cleaning supplies or medical supplies due to COVID?

Based on the answers and an analysis of the utility accounts, staff then will decipher the usage and payment histories to confirm the applicant's need for assistance. In addition, staff will work with renters whose utility account is not in their name.

Financial support

Staff estimate that funds could be depleted by the end of October if the economy does not improve.

In December, the council set aside $1.2 million of the fund balance to support businesses and nonprofits during the pandemic. The $150,000 for utility bills will come from the $1.2 million.

Council President Becky Norton noted that she wants this process to be as accessible as possible. “My only comment is that we make sure that we have a path for completing this application either in person or we are prepared to mail them,” Norton said.

Staff also mentioned that the city is working with Hispanic Outreach to translate the form into Spanish.