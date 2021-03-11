HUDSON -- After handling four elections in the pandemic and preparing for another one this April, Wisconsin clerks are asking to be included in the group of public-facing government employees currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Hudson Council gave its support to the request at its March 1 meeting. Hudson’s Clerk Becky Eggen said she’s been dealing with the public all year, especially when it comes to elections.

Though mail-in absentee voting numbers were up, the city still held in-person voting both on election days and absentee in-person voting for a week ahead of election days.

“That’s nine solid days of in-person contact,” Eggen said.

In November, at the height of the pandemic, Eggen said they were receiving calls from people who had tested positive wondering how they would vote. The city then set up curbside voting, to bring ballots to those in their cars.

“Did we have the right PPE and everything? Absolutely not,” Eggen said.

This upcoming spring election, with full local races, is still a concern as well.

“We are still in a pandemic,” Eggen said.

The clerk and deputy clerk are the main resource for election day, and the ones trained to handle the full process that extends beyond Election Day itself.

“If clerk staff does go down it’s going to be a huge burden,” Eggen said.

The Wisconsin Municipal Clerks Association approved the request at its Feb. 8 meeting, acknowledging that 2020 was a particularly difficult year for municipal clerks, staff and poll workers.

“Professional Municipal Clerks are the most public-facing public employees in Wisconsin,” a news release said. “They respond to resident requests, contact vendors, inform the public about policies, administer ordinances and are usually the first point of contact for anyone contacting their municipality.”



