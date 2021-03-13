Goodhue County townships held annual meetings and elections on Tuesday, March 9, and it resulted in many wins for the incumbents and new 2022 levies.

Belle Creek

Richard Buck was elected supervisor with 16 votes and Bryan O’Neill was elected treasurer with 16 votes. Both were incumbents.

The levy has been set for $165,000.

Belvidere

Henry Thomforde was elected supervisor and Kevin Voth was elected treasurer. Both were incumbents.

The levy has been set for $140,000.

Cannon Falls

Incumbent Keith Mahoney was elected supervisor with 15 votes.

The levy has been set for $253,000.

Featherstone





Todd Kuyath was elected supervisor with 18 votes. Lee Kloeckner was elected treasurer with 23 votes. Kloeckner was an incumbent.

The levy has been set for $40,000 and the road and bridge levy is set at $130,000.

Florence

Mike Blair won the supervisor race with 50 votes and Tom Gnotke won the treasurer race with 51 votes.Gnotke was an incumbent.

The levy was set at $489,881.00, which is a 5.87% increase from last year.

Goodhue

Robert Hinsch won the three-year supervisor race with 17 votes and Jesse Luhman won the two-year treasurer race with 17 votes. Both were incumbents.

The levy was set at $256,000.

Hay Creek

Nate Jaeger was elected supervisor and Brad Kolberg was elected treasurer. Both were incumbents. The levy has been set for $235,000.

Leon

Incumbent Ron Shaw was elected three-year supervisor with 57 votes.

Minneola

David Hadler was elected supervisor and Mary Veiseth was elected treasurer. Both were incumbents.

Pine Island

Glen Betcher was elected supervisor with 10 votes and Kenneth Markson was elected treasurer with 10 votes. Both were incumbents.

The levy has been tentatively set at $190,000 and will be confirmed at the annual meeting on Sept. 28.

Roscoe

Scott Berg won the supervisor race with 13 votes and incumbent Barbara Rechtzigel won the treasurer race with 13 votes. The levy was set at $200,000.

Stanton

Kenneth Burns was elected three-year supervisor with 22 votes and Mary Lundell was elected two-year treasurer with 26 votes. Both were incumbents.

The levy was set at $320,000, which is contingent upon a grant award from the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Vasa

Steve Hyllengren was elected three-year supervisor and Alan Lindell was elected two-year Treasurer. Both were incumbents.

The levy was set at $300,000.

Wacouta

George Thoma was elected supervisor with 22 votes. The Wacouta Township annual meeting was recessed until 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, 2021, without setting the levy. The meeting will now be held at The Round Barn located at 28650 Wildwood Lane..

Wanamingo

Tom Shane won the three-year supervisor race with 9 votes and Nancy Hegseth won the two-year treasurer race with 10 votes. Both were incumbents.

The levy has been set for $30,000 and the road and bridge levy for $145,000.

Warsaw

Incumbent Emery Maher was elected supervisor.

The levy has been set for $220,000, which is a $5,000 increase from last year.

Welch

Andrew Jenson won the supervisor race and Thomas Ryan won the treasurer race. Jenson was an incumbent.

The levy has been set as $249,000.

Zumbrota

Marvin Ehlers was elected supervisor and Darren Pahl was elected treasurer. Both were incumbents.

The levy has been set as $190,000.

Not all townships had reported levy results.