District 3

Age: 46

Address: 102 N. 8th St.

Occupation: Owner – Digital Brigade

Education: Attended UWRF starting in 1993. Loved the city so much I’ve been here ever since.

Civic Involvement: River Falls Chamber of Commerce

Family: Married to Caroline Herfindahl (Kallstrom) since 2002. Three kids in the River Falls School District. (Grant, Halvard and Aaron)





Why do you want to serve on the city council?

We need a voice that listens to constituents. The prime example, and main reason I’m running is the DeSanctis Park housing development. There was a movement against the development being built right next to the park that was for the most part ignored. It had long been planned to be a development, but could have been changed. We need affordable housing, but not at the expense of the green space that defines our city. The name of our city is River Falls. We need to remember the River part. So many of us moved here and stayed because of the River and the green spaces. We need to protect that and save it for generations to come.





As vaccinations are underway, what actions should the city take to address the continued impact of the pandemic?

There has been a huge impact on local businesses, families, and schools. On the business front we need to push the shop local movement further. The chamber has done a great job with this and we need to remind people when you shop local you not only support the local business but support the community. Local spending gets spent locally.

We need to support families by continuing to better offer housing and food options as well as reaching out for the often-ignored metal health issues.

On the school side of things, distance learning needs a complete revamp. Odyssey Ware has been a massive failure.





What are the main issues facing the city?

We have ignored sidewalk and bike path concerns for too long. I live near Greenwood Elementary and Meyer Middle School. There are vast stretches of road (including right in front of my house) that have no sidewalks on either side of the street. Our kids are walking to school in the road and in alleys. There is no excuse for not having a sidewalk on at least one side of every street in our community.

We also have almost no dedicated bike paths in city limits. We have some of the best bike trails in the area right outside of city limits. We need to change that.





Age: 43

Address: 316 North 4th Street

Occupation: Lead Organizer, Education Minnesota

Education: Bachelor of Arts, University of Iowa

Civic Involvement: Greenwood Elementary PTO volunteer and River Falls School District Equity, Inclusivity and Diversity committee community member

Family: My husband Mike. Our eldest daughter Cate is in 2nd grade at Greenwood Elementary and our twins, Finn and Maddie, are in Kindergarten at Greenwood Elementary. We also have Layla, our dog and Chase, our beta fish.





Why do you want to serve on the city council?

I am running for City Council because I want everyone to have the opportunity to feel welcomed into this community and make it home. I believe that representation matters, so as a full-time working mom, I want to make sure that city council's decisions are reflective of as many constituents as possible. I also want to make sure that our businesses, natural resources and community members are uplifted and supported by our city.





As vaccinations are underway, what actions should the city take to address the continued impact of the pandemic?

The financial struggles of families, businesses and ultimately, our city, will have long-term impacts on all of us and we need to make sure that we're using the city's resources in ways that can help the most people and do the most good. The city needs to continue to reach out to the community and the local business community to make sure that they are doing all they can to support them.





What are the main issues facing the city?

I believe that trust in our elected leaders is important both at a national and local level. Continuing to emphasize transparency and engaging the citizens of this community will be important. I believe that together we can continue to work on common goals and objectives while adhering to the necessary fiscal constraints.



