Age: 52

Address: 1600 Chestnut Drive

Occupation: Director of Environmental Services. The Goodman Group

Education: Attended UWEC, CVTC

Civic involvement: Current member of Hudson School Board. Parent volunteer: North Hudson parent group Pepperfest, Hudson Hockey, Soccer, baseball. Committee member for successful drive to rebuild our High School and add on to Middle School, The building of Rivercrest Elementary.

Family: Daughters Mattie, Kailee and son Logan. All graduates of Hudson Public Schools





Why do you want to serve on the School Board?

I am seeking a second term to continue advocating for our most important asset, our kids. I support improving educational outcomes for our students and preparing them for a changing world while maintaining a safe learning environment for all.

I have strived to be a valuable contributor, understanding that I am one of a team of seven and while my experience and ideas can be an asset, I am accountable to a community that includes students, staff, parents and taxpayers. I would be proud to continue being a nonpartisan voice for all, serving our schools and community.





How should the district handle the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic?

While I am proud of our district's ability to keep most of our students face to face and in our schools safely during the pandemic, the challenge will be how to reach the students that struggled and how to support and empower the teachers that will need to reach our learners as we return to normalcy. While it will be challenging, I look forward to the future of our schools and have great confidence in our staff and administrators. I would continue to take a “big picture” approach to our system and how to improve it.





As the district undergoes an equity audit, what are your priorities in addressing the issue of equity?

My priorities would be to review and listen to the results of the focus groups and the completed audit report. With that report, I would support developing a response that addresses the gaps and concerns identified with transparency to our community.

I would then work with board colleagues, district administration, and staff to carry out our foundational pillar that states, "Create a supportive and inclusive learning environment that provides equitable access, so all students fully participate in their academic and personal success.

Age: 50

Address: 521 Omaha Road

Occupation: Regional director - Client Acquisition & Community Engagement

Education: University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, economics & finance

Civic involvement: two term Incumbent, Hudson School Board, four time regional delegate CESA 11, four time State School Board delegate, State School Board Policy & Resolutions Committee, Bethel Lutheran Church confirmation guide, Eagle Bluff Homeowners Association board member

Family: Married 24 years to Tara, three children (Riley 20, Maggie, 17, Carly 13,)



Why do you want to serve on the School Board?

As a two-term incumbent of the Hudson School Board I hope to continue in three key areas:

1) Making sure we provide best opportunities for all students to become productive citizens, regardless if their path is a four-year university, technical college or direct to work.

2) Support for our teachers/staff through improving direct two-way communication with the school board, and

3) continued focus on taxpayer value as we have reduced the property tax mill rate by nearly 5% over the last two years, all while increasing Career technical education and special education opportunities as well as other important academic programs.





How should the district handle the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic?

In the near term, we need to continue supporting what has worked so well for our school district over the last year through our use of information based on science, supported by metrics and continued use of barriers, masks and enhanced cleaning until science and experts recommend changing course.

As the year continues, and into the next, we will need to listen to our teachers/staff and our community to provide supplementary care to address emotional and mental health needs, any educational catch up and additional support for students who may have less access to resources.





As the district undergoes an equity audit, what are your priorities in addressing the issue of equity?

I support a community task force made up of individuals who represent all views.

Communication and education on why this issue is important, and establishing why addressing these needs are critical to our collective success in Hudson and our students’ success beyond. Any plan must represent the entire community including tangible goals with metrics, and a regular review of our successes and misses.

Equity is a community concern (EG: lack of food, disabilities, race, religion, LGBTQ+, technology scarcity among other challenges). My priority is to make sure the administration and school board do not address equity issues in a vacuum.

Age: 34

Address: 213 River St.

Occupation: 7th-10th English teacher

Education: Bachelors of Arts in English comprehensive literature from University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire/Masters of Education in reading from UW-River Falls

Civic involvement: Most of my time is currently taken by teaching full time and caring for my young children. In my spare time, I enjoy cleaning up St. Croix Trail to keep our city beautiful by myself or through Riverfest. In the past year, I have been an advocate for equity and inclusion in the community. I have assisted with library events and nonprofits that promote that goal. I have followed school board meetings to stay current with issues in our school district. Finally, I helped organize a community fundraiser to support both businesses and local nonprofits that have been affected by COVID.

Family: Husband, Reid, Leonard, 4 and Walter, 1





Why do you want to serve on the school board?

My experience as a ten year veteran teacher allows me to ask questions that other candidates may not. I see, appreciate, and understand student, staff, and parent perspectives, and that helps me to come up with solutions that work for all. Teaching during COVID and being on my school’s COVID response team has given me tools to rise to these unprecedented challenges. Additionally, I believe we should invest in mental health resources, equity, and inclusion, and promote environmental stewardship. Finally, younger families need representation on the board. That representation will encourage families to plant roots here, helping the community thrive.





How should the district handle the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic?

● Some students will have been online for 1.5 years in 2021-2022. They need to be reacclimated to school, and all students need social/emotional support because COVID has been disruptive.

● Learning loss will need to be planned for as some students may be 18 months behind.

● The district may have potential budget shortfalls due to lack of aid.

● A current survey shows almost 40% of staff feeling like the workload is not reasonable this year. Burnout and retention is a concern. Keeping staff at the forefront when making decisions contributes to a positive climate and community for everyone.





As the district undergoes an equity audit, what are your priorities in addressing the issue of equity?

As an educator, I have seen firsthand how important it is for students to see themselves portrayed positively in the curriculum versus as an afterthought or addendum. Not only does it empower that student, but the more perspectives students are exposed to, the more empathy and understanding we will all have as a community. Additionally, I would like the district to look at mentoring programs for marginalized groups, continue cultural competency training for all staff, hire a race/equity coordinator, and intentionally reach out to BIPOC/LGBTQ/SPED/lower socioeconomic status families to ask how the district is doing.





Age: 43

Address: 885 Trout Brook Rd, Hudson, WI 54016

Occupation: Licensed Social Worker in both MN and WI

Education: B.S. in Social Work from the College of St. Catherine’s.

Civic Involvement: I have volunteered in many classrooms over the years and I am currently on the board of the Hudson Raiders Girls Swim team.

Family: Resident of the Town of Hudson since 2001 with my Husband Jesse and our three children.





Why do you want to serve on the school board?

I am running because we need to get Back to the Basics. As a mother of three children who have been in the school district since kindergarten, I have seen first-hand the importance and impact that a child’s educational experience has on them. Hudson is a wonderful place to live and grow up. I want to ensure that the wonderful experience that my children have had is also there for our future generations.

Back to School- This past year has had a profound impact on our children and their ability to learn and develop. We need to keep our children in the classroom.





How should the district handle the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic?

Our students, families and staff have experienced one of the most challenging educational environments in our lifetimes. We know the majority of students learn best in person. We don’t know if there will be any setbacks on the path to herd immunity. As a board member, I think it is important for voters to know that I would insist on exhausting every option before ever going back to a full online option for all students. Furthermore, we need to make sure that every single dollar spent in this district is a need until we have a better understanding of dollars coming back into the community following the pandemic.





As the district undergoes an equity audit, what are your priorities in addressing the issue of equity?

It is of utmost importance that each and every student be treated with respect and dignity and this is the current expectation. It is important that any deviation from those principles are dealt with swiftly and according to the rules currently in place. Taxpayers need to be aware that the equity study came at the cost of $31,000 in the midst of an uncertain time. In honoring my tenant of fiscal responsibility and in this precarious time we needed to make sure that every one of our taxpayer dollars was going towards the main purpose of the Hudson School District and that is the education of our children.





Age: 52

Address: 608 Parkview Court, North Hudson

Occupation: Part-time bookkeeper at Harris Rental Management., Menomonie

Education: Gustavus Adolphus College, BA in history and political science, 1991

Completed coursework for (Master of Arts in teaching) in secondary education social studies at UW-River Falls

Civic involvement: Community volunteer since 1993; Bethel Lutheran Church (teaching Sunday school and confirmation, member of Preschool Board, Secretary of Church Council), Volunteer at North Hudson Elementary, co-lead Hudson Middle School Parent Group, Hudson Backpack Program secretary and vice president, leadership with community group that worked to pass the referendum that remodeled and expanded Hudson High School, currently on Hudson SAFE Board -- Student Alcohol Free Events.

Family: I was born in Hudson and grew up Menomonie; husband, Pat; and twins, who are seniors at Hudson High School.





Why do you want to serve on the School Board?

I want to make a difference in the lives of children and families. I’m currently involved in extensive volunteering and want to continue on the School Board. My family values helping out where we can and leaving things better than we find them.

The School Board is a non-partisan position which I am uniquely qualified to fill. I’ve worked with a variety of groups to find solutions to problems and find consensus. When I co-lead the community group to pass the high school referendum, we brought together a group of people from different backgrounds and political persuasions to accomplish a goal.





How should the district handle the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic?

Hudson School District may need to continue mitigation efforts, provide remedial education for students, offer mental health support for students and teachers, and address any financial impacts.

Another consideration is individual distance learning might be the best learning environment for some students. This option could provide an education that works for students and teachers while bearing in mind that kids need adequate socialization and teacher burnout needs to be prevented.

The school district has done well in providing a safe environment during the Covid-19 pandemic. Communication and flexibility will be key to the success of the district in the future.





As the district undergoes an equity audit, what are your priorities in addressing the issue of equity?

Hudson School District must remain committed to the idea that ALL children deserve the best education possible to meet their needs.

We know that a child who is marginalized, whether based on race or ethnicity, income, ability, gender identity, sexual orientation, or mental health needs, will be challenged to bring their best and most successful self to school. We should first listen closely to what our community focus groups say are the positives and what needs improvement in our school district. Then we should proceed from community identified problems to finding solutions while also building on what we do well.

Age: 50

Address: 749 Summit Lane N.

Occupation: educator and entrepreneur; two child care centers licensed to serve over 350 kids. Previously owned and operated a private, K-6 school and helped create a charter school in Woodbury 2014, nearly 30 years of experience in education.

Education: Masters Degree in early childhood education, and a BA in Business Entrepreneurship from the University of St. Thomas.

Civic involvement: Extensive volunteer and board experience, including serving as board chair for the Woodbury Chamber of Commerce, and being an active member of the Hudson Chamber of Commerce. Recognized as “Citizen of the Year” for volunteer efforts in Woodbury in 2009 and again in 2015. I was co-chair of a huge community event that brought 20,000 volunteers together over four days to pack 4 million meals for Feed My Starving Children.

Family: three adult children, Jordan, Madelyn and Kathryn. Married almost 30 years to Gary.





Why do you want to serve on the School Board?

I believe it’s not enough to just talk, we have a responsibility to act. I believe I have experience that will be an asset to the board, both in board service, and also with nearly 30 years of education experience. I believe Hudson School District is generally doing well, and my goal as a member of the board would be to see that that continues. As an employer in Hudson, I appreciate that Hudson graduates are educated, have a strong work ethic, and are ready to go to work.





How should the district handle the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic?

I believe in person learning is best, and whenever possible, we have to give kids opportunities to learn in person. It’s great that Hudson already has the Virtual Learning Academy as an option for students who wish to continue or focus on at home learning, but for the majority of the kids, I believe in school education is best. The social experiences they have opportunities to navigate in school will help them to learn skills they will use throughout their adult lives.





As the district undergoes an equity audit, what are your priorities in addressing the issue of equity?

My priorities will be to make sure everyone is treated with respect, courtesy and love. I will also strive for everyone to have the opportunity to be the best person they can possibly be. I will always be open to listening with an open mind to anyone who believes they are not being treated fairly in the Hudson School District.



