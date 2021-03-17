Age: 56

Address: 1830 Kimberly Circle

Occupation: Executive vice president, Aladtec Inc.

Education: Master of Business and Bachelor of Science - Economics, and Business, UW-River Falls

Civic involvement: River Falls School Board (current), River Falls Lions Club, St. Bridget Church trustee, Knights of Columbus Council 4902, UWRF Foundation Board, River Falls School District Strategic Planning Committee, Forward Foundation Organizational Committee River Falls Chamber, UWRF Chancellor's Advisory Board, UWRF College of Business - various search and screen committees

Family: Married to Dena (Nelson) Casey 35 years; daughters: Kate 32, Megan 28, Mary 20





Why do you want to serve on the School Board?

High-quality public education adds social and financial value to the community. It also adds a sense of pride to the citizens, staff, and students that live here. I am deeply invested in the health and success of the River Falls community and want to see our community thrive. I recognize our district has many strengths but is also facing various challenges. I believe my decades of life experiences, both personal and professional, would be assets on the school board and provide additional insights into positive change and growth opportunities.





How should the district handle the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic?

As a board member, I have advocated for the mitigation efforts we have taken so far and have contributed to our success. We need to remain vigilant in our efforts to control the spread of COVID while restoring "normalcy" to our student's educational experience.

Unfortunately, the most significant impact of COVID has come at the expense of our student's social, emotional, and educational health. We need to close an already wide opportunity gap that exists by returning to in-person learning as soon as possible.





What are the main issues facing the district?

Closing the achievement gap left from the pandemic We are making progress with social and emotional learning, but we need to strive to do better Continue progress on equity, inclusivity, and diversity -- EID -- student and staff health and safety attracting, retaining, and compensating teaching staff maintaining a strong financial position that makes other programs possible

Age: 49

Address: 582 Country Oaks Lane

Occupation: Doctor of Chiropractic; developer of Protective Headgear

Education: undergraduate studies in biological sciences University of Florida and FAU, graduate studies in chiropractic sciences Life University, post graduate studies in forensic toxicology University of Florida

Civic involvement: River Falls Youth Softball Association, past board member- River Falls Youth Hockey Association, past member River Falls Chamber of Commerce Board; past Big Brothers, Big Sisters; numerous district committees including Healthy Lives.

Family: wife Gina, four children: Jackson, Samuel, Zachary, and Scarlet





Why do you want to serve on the School Board?

Ultimately, to serve our community. I've been blessed to be a part of River Falls for 23 years and felt compelled to serve the needs of our community members in representing their interests, educationally and financially, in our school district.





How should the district handle the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic?

I think our district has done the best with what they've been dealt. I have differing opinions on how to deal with environmental contaminants based on my education, current literature and experience in practice. I feel that most districts in our country could have done better in addressing the psychosocial despair that this response has caused in our children and community members. With unemployment and social isolation related deaths numbering near CV deaths, we need a more comprehensive plan to address both sides of this very important issue.





What are the main issues facing the district?

We’re known as innovative leaders in the educational community but to attract and keep educators we must do better in compensating them. Students and parents I speak to relay deficiencies in extracurricular activities and look for alternatives in sports not related to varsity athletics. Our lunch program is in need of a review and updating so we can truly support their physical well being. We can accomplish this by looking to local farmers for assistance. Lastly, student support services, post CV, must be mandatory as many experts believe our children could be 12 to 18 months behind by the time we are through this pandemic.

Age: 48

Address: River Falls

Occupation: UW-River Falls assistant director of Admissions

Education: Master's degree from University of Minnesota

Civic Involvement: Currently on the River Falls School Board. Equity, Inclusion, and Diversity Committee. Volunteer coach.

Family: My partner and our 3 elementary aged children





Why do you want to serve on the School Board?

I’ve learned a lot in my first term on the River Falls School Board and would love to continue serving. I’m committed to ensuring our staff is compensated competitively. I’m passionate about creating an inclusive environment where every student feels connected. Our schools deserve leaders that reflect the diverse perspectives of our community. I have an open mind and value civil discourse in decision-making. I bring a different perspective. I listen and am comfortable posing questions that need to be considered. Our Board needs balance. My background in education has been extremely beneficial in Board discussions.





How should the district handle the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic?

We need to continue to be measured and thoughtful as we move forward. I believe in following science, data and public health experts. It's our responsibility to think about our students, staff, and community and to keep in mind we're all in this together. We are advocating for vaccinations for our staff that are interested. Everyone wants to safely return to the engagement we all need and appreciate now more than ever. Our Board brings different perspectives, we disagree, listen, ask questions, talk with experts and do the best we can with an issue that doesn't have a perfect answer.





What are the main issues facing the district?

1) Ensuring our teachers and staff are compensated competitively.

2) Continuing to grow student support services and decreasing class sizes.

3) Creating an inclusive environment for every student.

4) Advocating for diversity and inclusion in leadership positions.

5) Building on our history of being strong stewards of taxpayer dollars.

6) Looking critically at the impact of standardized testing.

Age: 56

Address: N7449 1098th St.

Occupation: President & CEO of First National Bank of River Falls since 2009 Education: Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance at University of Wisconsin Whitewater (1987). Graduate School of Banking degree at University of Wisconsin-Madison (1998).

Civic Involvement: River Falls High School Athletic Booster Club; River Falls Youth Boys Basketball; Member of the River Falls Rotary Club; Coach for River Falls Youth Football and River Falls Youth Baseball; past president River Falls Community Foundation; past member of the River Falls School District Character Education Committee; River Falls Chamber of Commerce; Financial Literacy presenter at RFSD schools.

Family: Wife Lori (self-employed photographer); Children: Brad, 26; Ashley, 23; attending local schools Zac, Quincy, Preston, Cullen, and Vaughn.





Why do you want to serve on the School Board?

As a father of five boys currently attending three different schools within our district, I believe it is imperative that we have more parent representation on our school board. In addition, I believe that my business skills, coupled with my broad-based River Falls community service background, will help serve the board in a positive manner. As a parent, I have had a front row seat to see the significant social, emotional and mental wellness issues have resulted from the pandemic and the accompanying virtual learning model. I want to help students and teachers as life slowly returns to normal.





How should the district handle the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic?

As local health conditions have improved over the last several months, it is time for all district students to be given the opportunity to return to the classroom on a full-time basis, utilizing appropriate safety protocols. That being said, the virtual learning model is likely here to stay, thus accommodations should be made for parents that choose to continue to utilize the virtual format for their children. Federal and state pandemic-relief grant funds should be managed judiciously, with an emphasis towards the social, emotional, and mental wellness issues that have been a byproduct of the pandemic.





What are the main issues facing the district?

1. Getting the students back into the classroom safely; and devoting resources to manage the social, emotional, and mental wellness issues of students, teachers, and staff. 2. Reacclimating the students and teachers to the classroom, and closing the learning gap that has been created for many students due to the virtual/hybrid model. 3. Creating a teaching and learning environment which fosters Equity, Inclusion, and Diversity for all students. 4. Providing appropriate resources for continued student excellence in academics, fine arts, athletics, and other cocurricular activities.

Age: 42

Address: 457 Windy Hill Road

Occupation: Global sales director for large multinational corporation

Education: B.A. in Communication/English from Augsburg University

Civic Involvement: President of River Falls Youth Football, Grade Director for River Falls Youth Boys Basketball, River Falls Youth Baseball coach, and active sponsor of Big Brothers/Big Sisters non-profit Sporting World

Family: Married for the past 13+ years to Kim. We have three children – our 5th grade son and 2nd grade daughter go to Westside, while our youngest attends 4K at Jacob’s Ladder.





Why do you want to serve on the School Board?

The pandemic forced my business travel to stop for the first time in ten years. This allowed me the chance to assess my priorities. I realized I have been blessed with a wide variety of leadership experience. I felt a draw to give back to our broader community and support the next generation of kids. I want to bring my business leadership background, love for River Falls and passion for kids to the role. I see it as an opportunity to help build a bridge between the district’s strong foundation and where we can take it in the future.





How should the district handle the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic?

The district made the correct decision to allow elementary aged kids to attend in person (with mitigation efforts in place). I have seen children of all ages thrive socially and academically because they are back in school. Thankfully, COVID rates have dropped significantly. This means we must allow kids to be physically in school. With that said, administration should continue to work with local health and medical professionals as we live through the pandemic. In addition, the district needs to keep an online option available for those households that are unable or unwilling to have their child attend in person.





What are the main issues facing the district?

Because of COVID we have had to become very reactionary. The pandemic and political divide has distracted us from the core aspects of education – academics, social/emotional development, character growth, and connection to the community. Coming out of the pandemic there will be new demands and expectations from families on how education is delivered. We must pivot to anticipate those needs and support students from all backgrounds, so they thrive in the new norm. Just as importantly, coming out of COVID kids must have proper social and emotional resources so they leave this experience stronger for having persevered through it.

Age: 69

Address: N8554 1205th St.

Occupation: University administrator/teacher

Education: I have bachelor’s & master’s degrees in history, and a doctorate in public administration (political science). Also, I’ve completed nearly all the work toward an EdD in education.

Civic Involvement: River Falls School Board (13 years) chair Education Programs Committee; First Congregational UCC Church, former Boy Scout leader, past RFHS Band Boosters, River Falls Chamber of Commerce.

Family: Wife, Cindy Gandrud; sons John, Daniel, and William Tuchtenhagen





Why do you want to serve on the School Board?

I’m honored to serve my community. This has truly been a challenging year for local government, and I feel that experience matters in difficult times.

It’s important to have board members who can effectively collaborate with others. I understand how to work together to find common ground as the basis for decision-making. I am eager and willing to continue to support our success. I’m proud of our tremendous teachers & staff; students & families; and the River Falls community whose strong belief in, and support for, our kids makes us one of the most successful districts in Wisconsin.





How should the district handle the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic?

This board worked hard in the past year to chart a path built on a commitment to ensuring student, teacher, and community health & safety. We have continued to seek advice & counsel from public health officials, our teachers & staff, and from the public. As we continue to provide more face to face instruction and in-person activities, health & safety will be our focus. We will use what we have learned to inform us going forward. No one has all the answers, but we know our experience this past year will make us stronger, safer, and more effective.





What are the main issues facing the district?

We enjoy strong community support as demonstrated in the overwhelming passage for our recent referendum, but we must encourage the state to adequately fund pK-12 public education. The Board maintains a commonsense budget that creates stability & builds community trust. We are successful only if we can hire, keep, and support good teachers & staff.

The current Board is very functional which is unique given the current political climate. Members represent different perspectives and often disagree, but discourse is civil & constructive – with no single-issue board members. We try hard to come together with workable solutions that the community will support.



