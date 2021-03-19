ELLSWORTH -- The April 6 election will be unique as it is the first in many years that will have two candidates on the ballot for village board president. President Gerald DeWolfe will be retiring from public office after three decades.

Current Village Board members Michael Steele and Becky Beissel are running for the leadership spot. On Thursday, they participated in a virtual Q&A on the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page to discuss their visions and goals for the community.

What is your vision for Ellsworth?

Beissel: I have a really big vision for Ellsworth. We have so much opportunity here. But over the last few years we've kind of slipped into this, like “we're just Ellsworth” mentality. And so I want to remind everyone of just all the great things we have going for us.

We are still that small, close-knit town but we're so close to the Twin Cities. We have a great school district and the new elementary school. Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery bringing all tourism to our community, and so … my vision for Ellsworth is just more of a vibrant downtown, you know, place that people would love to live, work, play. Everything that you love in other small towns, we can have here. We just need to get a little bit more strategic, set some goals, some big visions and just make sure that it happens.

Steele: My vision for the Village of Ellsworth is to promote the village as a good place to live and work, and to provide a safe, affordable real estate tax community to own a home, raise a family, have a good school system, provide a good fire department service and ambulance service, and to keep our infrastructure in working condition. Times are changing how people want to live. They want walking trails, dog parks, internet service that works UTV trails, four wheeler trails, golf carts.

Over the last few years, one of the goals of the Village Board is to work with businesses in trying to clean up and expand the new ones we have with limited funds. Some of my goals will be to continue the five year budget planning process that the Finance Committee has developed over the years with the department heads. Also another goal of mine is to continue working with the economic development companies, and trying to find funding for our projects, because of the cap on the tax levy, over the last several years, it has created a challenge in getting to a balanced budget.

What do you see as a top priority for the first year of your term?

Beissel: So I came into the Village Board with fresh eyes and asked a lot of questions in the last year and it was, it became apparent really early on that we're missing a lot of the basic foundational assets that we need in the community. Our comprehensive plan is currently outdated, so we're not setting goals and we're not shooting for any vision. We don't have a complete outdoor recreation plan at all, that would speak to our parks, trails, all those kinds of things that people are looking for.

And we need to review and take a look at updating our ordinances. I've seen a lot of discrepancies just in my short time reviewing those. And we also need to take a look at our zoning and land use. And you know what's our plan and what do we want the community to be.

Another top priority is I want to have improved communication between the village and the community. We need a new website, more transparency and just that open communication so that we can get feedback from residents.

Steele: The No. 1 priority would be getting the Main Street project started at the end of May the Department of Transportation. Bids are supposed to be laid out in April, and after the bid is awarded they have 55 days to complete. The other is to get the BML building converted over to the new library and 2021. These bids for this project would have to be completed and approved by the Village Board.

The next would be working to help in creating the estimated 50 new homes and TIF No. 7. The next would be working with the DNR in Pierce County to get our new wastewater treatment permit completed, and with the ongoing requirements, this could be very expensive. Next would be to look at what we could do with finding funds to repair Broadway, and Wall Street.

If you received a $1 million grant to use for the village, any way you wanted, what would you do with that?

Beissel: So I had to ask myself what would be the best way to invest that money to get like the best return on investment. And the first thing that came to mind for me was to tackle a blighted property in our community. You know blighted properties not only decrease the tax base on that property but they also decrease property values surrounding them, which also decreases tax base.

And so, just for fun I pulled data on one blighted property in our community on that's currently they are paying $2,700 a year in property taxes. Their size of their land you could fit 10, single-family homes are on that same footprint, and the tax base on that would be over $40,000. And so what I would do with a million dollar grant would be to tackle some blight in our community. Raise a building and put something more profitable, you know, better for what the community is looking for. In its place, and that.

Steele: First of all, it would not just be my call it it would be a board decision call. OK that said, I would split it up into streets, infrastructure, senior citizens center. New business storefront grants, internet service. The reason is because it's needed.

Editor’s note: this is the first installment of a two part series. An article about the candidates for the Ellsworth Village Board of Trustees will run next week.