District 1

Occupation: Regional director, Movement Hospitality

Education: B.A. in Psychology, minor on juvenile criminal justice, child psychology UW-Stout

Civic involvement: Past Hudson Chamber of Commerce Ambassador, Chamber of Commerce Tourism Board, Hudson Community Daycare past president, Hudson Rod & Gun Club past president, Hudson Boosters past vice president, Hudson Noon Rotary president, Wisconsin Supreme Court Judicial Conduct Advisory Board, St Croix County CJCC Board (Collaborative Justice), St Croix County Condemnation Board, Hudson Finance Committee, Hudson Planning Commission, Hudson Public Safety chairperson, past Hudson Park Board, past Zoning and Appeals Board, Stout Alumni Board president, Stout Foundation Board, past Miss Hudson Board Member, past St. Patrick's Catholic Church Finance Committee, 2002 Chamber Member of The Year Hudson Chamber of Commerce

Family: Wife, Kirsten; adult sons Jacob 22 and Mitchell 18





Why do you want to serve on the Common Council?

It has been a true honor to serve these past few years. I am asking for your vote again. I have unfinished business to take care of: Wider 11th Street Bridge Crossing, the busiest crossing of most bridges in Wisconsin, redeveloping our Lakefront, continued infrastructure improvement and keeping Hudson the very community that attracted others to move here in the first place

I ask for your support again to continue to keep Hudson the character it is and always has been. An inviting and caring community!





How should the city handle its continued development and growth?

Continue to be servant leadership. A strong advocate for public safety departments and continue to provide a safe and prosperous community, all without losing Hudson’s small-town character. Continue to push improvements with infrastructures -- roads, wastewater treatment, water service, park improvements) All while keeping a conservative fiscal responsibility on our taxpayers’ dollars.

Will work to strengthen economic vitality, always supporting our local businesses attracting new business, finding ways to build strong relationships with existing businesses, and to keep them coming to Hudson and keep them from leaving Hudson.





As vaccinations are underway, what actions should the city take to address the continued impact of the pandemic?

No answer.





Age: 65

Address: 1470 Lee Circle

Occupation: Recently retired, Securian Financial

Education: Master of Business Administration, Bachelor of Science Business Management, Cardinal Stritch University

Civic involvement: Daybreak Rotary, YMCA Community Board, Red Cedar Canyon Townhouse Association board, Hudson Inclusion Alliance, and many more civic organizations.

Family: Two adult children, who are Korean-Americans.





Why do you want to serve on the Common Council?

The city needs new leadership to address our current challenges and I have the experience needed right now. It’s easy to make decisions when in a growth mode. It is much harder when growth slows. Growth that leads to higher costs isn’t smart growth.

Our most pressing current issue is our infrastructure: city roads and utilities in need of repair. Our leaders have underfunded this in the past and it is catching up with us.

The market analysis projects that our fastest growing population group are those over age 65. We need to plan for accessibility for everyone.





How should the city handle its continued development and growth?

It’s time for a pause while we make informed decisions about what’s next for Hudson. Hudson must have a solid foundation in our infrastructure before planning for the next stage.

We need more sophistication in modeling where we spend tax dollars going forward. We are positioned to grow our tax revenue in business office and industrial areas and should do so.

Our greatest natural resource is the St. Croix River and surrounding areas. We must protect the natural beauty of this pristine place. I support green projects that position Hudson as a destination for health enthusiasts and families. Cycling and eco-tourism are growth businesses that do not put a large strain on public safety.





As vaccinations are underway, what actions should the city take to address the continued impact of the pandemic?

Everyone here matters. Leaders need to prioritize input from experts when it comes to the health and safety of our people. We are not out of the woods but with accelerating vaccinations, there are reasons for optimism.

The city needs to learn from this crisis. It won’t be our last. My experience in crisis management will serve the city well. Clear communications from the city can help combat misinformation that spreads on social media.

I encourage everyone to get behind The Golden Rule initiative as a way to give each other a little grace, understanding and simple human kindness.





District 5

Age: 46

Address: 923 Third St.

Occupation: Assistant director of the Octagon House Museum

Education: B.S. Mass Communication Illinois State University

Civic involvement: Hudson Area Lacrosse Association board for four years, attended the Hudson Citizens Police Academy, Hudson Moms Group, Coco's Heart Dog Rescue foster home, Art Adventure instructor,

Family: Husband, Marty; boys, Henry and Charlie





Why do you want to serve on the Common Council?

I'm the candidate that is addressing the problems that are facing our city today.

Our library is in severe financial crisis and no one is listening to the library director, the library board or the mayor about this situation. I am ready to work to find a solution with the other communities, the county and the state to ensure that we do not lose this gem in our city.

The city of Hudson belongs to residents. Our residents need to feel safe in their own downtown, especially at night. We need to ensure that our police force can protect citizens while creating a safe environment for visitors, too.





How should the city handle its continued development and growth?

Our current comprehensive plan plans for the land east of Carmichael Rd and north of Highway 94 and also the land south of St Croix Meadows to be annexed. However, we have a very serious issue at exit 2. The intersection is dangerous and at max capacity. Currently, the state has no plans to address these issues at exit 2.

I propose that once these lands are annexed, no more development in Hudson until the intersection is fixed. We cannot afford additional pressure on the roads at this time.





As vaccinations are underway, what actions should the city take to address the continued impact of the pandemic?

This is a difficult question to answer. We have to be nimble & prepared to deal with anything that may come our way, as we don’t know the effect of the fallout from the pandemic. I believe that the mayor has done a good job making decisions for the city. And, I think that most of the credit goes to the people of Hudson who have made smart decisions to protect themselves & those around them.

Age: 50

Address: 507 5th Street, Hudson, Wisconsin 54016

Occupation: Small Business Owner

Education: M.S. – Sustainable Business Management; B.A. – Communications

Civic involvement: Hudson Chamber of Commerce, Past Rotary Member, Hudson Independent Business Association, Downtown Retail & Restaurant Committee, Sustain Hudson, Hudson Area Crisis Task Force, Business Recovery Task Force, Past Habitat for Humanity Board Member, Junior Achievement Volunteer, Hudson School District Classroom Volunteer

Family: Spouse: Brian Burbach. Children: Luke (Savanah), Jake, Caleb, and Joe





Why do you want to serve on the Common Council?

In addition to a deep love for and commitment to our community, I bring a voice of sustainability – balancing a positive treatment of people, planet, and the economy. The skills I bring to serve our community complement the skills of our other Council members. My work and volunteer experience, combined with a current and related graduate education, provide a foundation that will allow me to help our community grow sustainably and intelligently while remaining people-centered. My 16-year ownership and management of a public benefit corporation business in Hudson has aided in my understanding of City processes and decisions.





How should the city handle its continued development and growth?

Continued development and growth are best accomplished with a perspective of balancing the needs of people, planet, and our economy. This means having regular stakeholder engagement sessions on key issues to help determine the best means to move forward. Important things to consider are: How do citizens who are impacted by this growth feel? What do stakeholders want the development to look like? Does our City have the infrastructure to handle this growth? Will the integrity of our community be impacted? It is my view that growing and developing our City is best accomplished judiciously by utilizing a sustainable approach.





As vaccinations are underway, what actions should the city take to address the continued impact of the pandemic?

Our City should continue to make decisions based upon the guidance of experts such as the CDC, public health officials, and state/federal elected officials and scientists. Following their guidance helps us make the best decisions to protect our community members/businesses. When the initial impact from the pandemic began to affect our City, many reacted in a fight-or-flight mode. The dust is now settling, and we are emerging with the knowledge that gentler and thoughtful analysis and re-configuring our behaviors/expectations might be in order. This will rebuild trust and will lead to further introspection, understanding, and more unified public behaviors.





District 6

Age: 63

Address: 1105 Maple Drive

Occupation: Technical College Instructor and Business Owner

Education: Ph. D. in organic chemistry from the University of Minnesota and B. S. in chemistry with a math minor from UW-Eau Claire

Civic involvement: Hudson Daybreak Rotary Sunshine Committee chair; formerly volunteered as a WestCAP tutor and Literacy Advisory Committee member, Girl Scout Leader, and religious education teacher

Family: husband Tim (married 37 years), two daughters, one granddaughter





Why do you want to serve on the Common Council?

The district needs my strong voice advocating for responsible fiscal stewardship, support for our police force, safe routes to school, continuous improvement of infrastructure, protection of green space, and affordable housing for those who work in our city. I want to continue to put my extensive city government experience to work solving real problems for city residents.

Hudson also needs leaders who can match people with the right city resources to fix the concerns they have and that is one of my strengths. My track record of listening to all the residents and bringing their concerns to the council to find solutions has been recognized by my constituents.





How should the city handle its continued development and growth?

Development should only be approved if the city property taxes expected from the development will exceed the costs of services to the development.

Top priority should be completion of the city’s comprehensive plan using community input to set priorities. The comprehensive plan should include plans to better maintain our streets, utilize renewable energy, tighter height restrictions in neighborhoods and near the river, shared ride service, better library funding, affordable housing for those who work in our city, recreation facilities such as pickleball courts and a splash pad, consolidation of the public works garages, more space for the police department, and preservation of green space near the YMCA.





As vaccinations are underway, what actions should the city take to address the continued impact of the pandemic?

Everyone is looking forward to having the guidelines eased so that more social events and celebrations can be scheduled. Until the spread of the virus has been contained, the city should continue to follow the advice from scientists and the CDC.

As more people are vaccinated and the guidelines allow them, we can resume outdoor events such as Booster Days and National Night Out. To facilitate this, the city should promote vaccinations on its website and Facebook page. Meanwhile, we can encourage residents to get outside and enjoy the parks for improved physical and emotional health.





Age: 58

Address: 1517 Northridge Dr. Hudson

Occupation: Residential and Commercial Realtor, Lakes Area Realty

Education: BSBA in Business Management with an Economics Minor from Colorado State University; Graduate work in Leadership from Regis University

Civic involvement: Hudson Daybreak Rotary: Active Member, Program Director, Past Board Member, Guatemala Service Project participant; Active Member Hudson Board of Appeals, Jr Achievement Instructor (grades K – 6), 4H Leader, School Volunteer; Business Coach and Mentor, Caretaker for elderly. Assisted my husband in coaching many seasons of Booster Baseball and with local Scout Leadership for many years.

Family: Married 25 years to husband Russ; Son, Zane (23) Electrical Engineer; Daughter Chloe (20) Physics and Secondary Ed major at UWRF





Why do you want to serve on the Common Council?

Four of my top reasons are:

To give back to our vibrant, evolving, community that gave us everything we asked for 20 years ago when we moved here to raise our family. The incumbent’s record is simply not impressive. Instead of reacting to other’s ideas, we need strong, original ideas and solutions at the table. To proactively and passionately work to preserve the last large open parcel of space in Hudson that resides in District 6. I’ve been asked, by many, to serve; and when I’m asked to serve, and I’m able, I serve.





How should the city handle its continued development and growth?

If we don’t want Hudson to become another sprawling suburb, our growth and development must be strategic, sustainable, and intentional. This requires significant input from residents, businesses, and city department heads; proactive analysis and tough decisions. We must balance our growth with our ability to support it, and our development with our community’s needs. I strongly encourage all residents to give their input to the Comprehensive Plan – because this process establishes our vision and creates a 20 year guide for our future growth, it is used by elected officials and city staff impacting land use decisions throughout our community.





As vaccinations are underway, what actions should the city take to address the continued impact of the pandemic?

The impact of the pandemic is continually evolving. It’s impossible to predict how we will be impacted in the future. We must remain educated and up to date with factual information. Education and common sense are key to so much in life – the pandemic is no exception. As issues arise and decisions are required, we must evaluate and consider: the full impact of the issue; the role of city government; the full impact of the proposed solution; the rights and responsibilities of our citizens; the impact to our businesses; and then make the best decisions possible for our community.



