Age: 58

Address: 756 Summit Lane

Occupation: Adult Protection supervisor

Education: Bachelor of Social Work, St. Catherine University

Civic involvement: Girl Scout leader, Sunday School teacher, block club leader, neighborhood and parent volunteer and lay communion minister.

Family: Husband, Dan Schmit; five adult children, three grandchildren.





Why do you want to serve on the board?

I care about people. I know how to listen and value inclusion. I practice collaboration, partnership, fiscal responsibility and accountability. I know the importance of a strong community in supporting people to be safe and feel secure.

Local government is fundamental to issues that impact our quality of life. Participation by informed citizens is critical. I will work hard for this community with honesty, integrity and respect for all. I want to contribute to the vision and future of North Hudson through this non-partisan role in our local government. This community along the beautiful St. Croix River has my heart.





What are the main issues facing the village?

Planning. A sustainable quality of life depends on our having an agreed-upon vision with the planning, ordinances, resources and infrastructure to implement that vision.

Infrastructure. The city of Hudson terminated our joint water agreement December 2020. Clean water and a functional sewer system are critical to any municipality. Using partners to continue work to resolve this situation is a priority, as is planning for our future infrastructure needs. Communication. Information to support residents and businesses through the upcoming work on 6th Street N./Hwy 35 is important. We also need continuing ways to express welcome and inclusion to strengthen our community.





Age: 35

Address: 606 Cedar Drive

Occupation: Owner of Kozy Korner; owner of Guv's Place

Education: Scott Nelson's School of Hard Knocks; North Hudson Elementary School; University of Wisconsin-River Falls

Civic involvement: 6 years as North Hudson trustee; four years as Park Board chair; 10 years hosting North Hudson Man of the Year; North Hudson Kids Carnival; created Movie in the Park program to promote North Hudson parks.

Family: wife, Shelly; parents, Scott and Chari, and brothers, Ryan and Cory





Why do you want to serve on the board?

I was born and raised in North Hudson, and my family and businesses are all here. I genuinely love this community and have been honored to serve it for six years. I want to continue to help make North Hudson the best that it can be.





What are the main issues facing the village?

Currently, North Hudson is working on updating the water contract with Hudson. It is important for the updated contract to be fitting and cost-effective for North Hudson residents. I also want to create low- or no-cost opportunities for community engagement, including helping families get out and enjoy North Hudson.

Age: 39

Address: 313 5th St.

Occupation: Business analyst

Education: Studied at Inver Hills Community College

Civic involvement: Helping neighbors and community when needed

Family: Single mom of two wonderful children





Why do you want to serve on the board?

Become an active member in my community.





What are the main issues facing the village?

Currently we have to strive to survive the Highway 35 project. A lot of communication and planning is needed to keep business and community safe and successful. Along with the Water and Sewer agreements completed with Hudson.

Age: 75

Address: 1415 Riverside Drive

Occupation: Retired

Education: Masters: psychology; Doctorate: counseling psychology

Civic involvement: North Hudson Board of Zoning Appeals

Family: Wife; three grown daughters





Why do you want to serve on the Board?

My desire to serve on the NH Village Board, is a matter that I consider a “personal obligation”. My wife, Jean, and I, have had the opportunity to live in this fabulous, little town for over 40 years, including the great friendships of our neighborhood on Riverside drive, and the real beauty of Lake Mallalieu. It was such a wonderful and safe place to raise our three daughters.

Today, the world, at every level, has become divisive – from our national politics, to our local yard signs. All of us should feel a sense of obligation to counter this.





What are the main issues facing the village?

1. Preserving the unique characteristics of the village – its history and charm.

2. With Minnesota COVID mandates, bar closing times in Hudson presented an issue. How do we keep that problem from moving one mile north?

3. Connecting residents with the resources available to them? (Public Welfare, ADRC, county agencies, Turning Point, etc.)

4. Could we improve communication between the board and residents. Few residents attend Board meetings. A great opportunity for civic participation

5. Prevent North Hudson from becoming the slum on the outside of Hudson. As an example, working with landlords to better maintain rental properties.





Age: 52

Address: 504 Sommers Landing Road

Occupation: Municipal water operator/mechanic/firefighter

Education: Degrees from WITC and CVTC for municipal water operator, diesel mechanics, and firefighting

Civic involvement: Pepper Fest volunteer, Parks Committee, and since 1992 Hudson Fire Department

Family: Wife, Bonnie; kids and grandkids





Why do you want to serve on the board?

I feel with my education and many years of experience working for a municipal government, I would be an asset to the village.





What are the main issues facing the village?

The big one will be the road project coming through the village starting this spring. That being said, there are always struggles when it comes to local government. When someone feels strongly enough about a certain struggle, it becomes an issue. Just trying to keep up with an aging infrastructure is an issue. A growing community is an issue. Dealing with those issues, promptly, efficiently, professionally, and correctly the first time is the issue that local governments struggle with day to day.

Age: 61

Address: 323 Seventh St.

Occupation: Teacher

Education: BS-University of Wisconsin Madison. MSE-University of Wisconsin-River Falls

Civic involvement: Substitute teacher at Hudson School District, instructor and volunteer at The Phipps Center for the Arts, Hudson YMCA, Coco’s Heart Dog Rescue, Hudson Grocery Coop

Family: two grown sons, two grandsons





Why do you want to serve on the board?

I am at a point in my life when I have both the time and energy to give back beyond my career and raising my family. I plan to live here indefinitely so am motivated to help my community grow in a healthy and sustainable manner. I have a perspective and a voice that I believe will add both depth and balance to our current Board.





What are the main issues facing the village?

Getting St Croix River Valley’s communities safely and efficiently through pandemic recovery and into rebuilding.

Increasing resident involvement by improving the dissemination of village goings on and providing easy opportunities to share concerns and ideas with decision makers.

Balance affordable taxes with caring for our communities through proactive planning, creative problem solving and solid research of options.

Meeting growth head on while maintaining our village’s unique identity by not only managing our infrastructures (including roads, stressed water and sewer systems and important village services) but also our cherished waterways and green spaces.



