Four individuals are running to fill the three seats. Along with Austin, the incumbent, Andrew Borner, Dale Hines and Chad Stevenson are running. However, only Austin’s name will be on the Tuesday, April 6 ballot. Borner, Hines and Stevenson are all running as write-in candidates. When Ellsworth voters receive their ballots they will have the opportunity to vote for up to three individuals for Ellsworth Village Trustee.

On Thursday, March 18, the three write-in candidates participated in a virtual Q&A on the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page to discuss their visions for the community. Austin was unable to attend the event.

What is your vision for Ellsworth?

Borner: My vision for Ellsworth is to have opportunities for families: parks, trails, entertainment. When we want to go out and have some fun as a family there's very few things we can do in town. I'd like to be able to see people's entertainment funds stay in our village and area. Also, housing for all. When my wife and I were first married 14 years ago, it was extremely hard to find a decent house to live in or rent. Those are my visions: to make opportunities for families and housing for all.

Hines: We all know Pierce County is a collar county of the Twin Cities area. And we either can embrace, or brace for that population is going to continue to grow in this area. And with that increased population growth, we need to have more infrastructure. So my vision is that we need to have the foresight to handle this activity, and also to create some new employment. So that those people that come here, we can employ them and also offer them some housing, and more affordable housing.

Stevenson

My vision for Ellsworth would be to help create a safe, vibrant community, rich in amenities that we can draw from the larger, catchment of the Twin City area. I think a lot of the candidates have that in mind, being infrastructure, to me it's like beautifying our small businesses and helping, you know, residents be proud of the town that they live in.

What do you see as your top priority for the first year of your term?

Borner: My top priority is to familiarize myself with the board, the different committees, all the processes that go along with being on the board. I'm sure it's going to be a large learning curve for me. I want to help create solutions to issues and needs around town. I think that's going to be a big part and I know there's a lot to running a village. Just when I help run the school, it's amazing how much goes into operating a school. And I want to take my experience from school into helping the village out.

Hines: The board is losing three very senior members that have decades of experience. And so we need to replace those and we also have three really first termers on there currently. So, in the first year really what we're going to have to do is we need to stabilize and educate each other, so we can move together as a team.

Stevenson: I think it would be group dynamic with the new board, having a lot of new eyes looking at things like figuring out each other's strengths and how we can apply those is going to be first goal for the first year, I think that's got to be the strongest is knowing how to use your team. If you can't use their resources, you're not going to grow and be as successful as everybody sets out to be.

If you received a $1 million grant to use for the village, any way you wanted, what would you do with it and why?

Borner: It's a great question. A lot of money, obviously. I think you need to prioritize, see what's most important in town and get the most return on that as well. Resolve outstanding issues around town, obviously debt to be paid. Create entertainment for families like I've spoken about all night and then update curb appeal around town and help new businesses start. think that will help us out a lot.

Hines: We’ve got to look at the lighter side, I'm going to do what the federal government does and give everybody a stimulus check. As Mr. Steele mentioned earlier, we're really caring about $3.5 million in debt right. We need to keep an eye on that and I guess I'd look at real short term liabilities that are on the books right now. And then I think we need to invest in the tax base that generates more revenue. That's what we have to prioritize.

Stevenson: I would invest in our small businesses. I think that they're going to draw a lot more for Ellsworth. Yes, we have the creamery, that when people go to the creamery they're asking what else can we do, and I think if we had a list of what else they could do. And we're proud of the other small businesses and they weren't hidden gems and we polished them up and really made up shine. I think that we could retain a lot of people in the town longer, that would be able to flourish more small businesses.