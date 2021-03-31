Town of Hudson has two contested races on the ballot this year.





Supervisor 2

Age: 44

Address: 954 Bakken Road

Occupation: Pilot

Education: B.S. geology

Civic Involvement: Town of Hudson Plan Commission

Family: Wife, Stacey, and sons, Matteo and Gabriele





Why do you want to serve on the Town Board?

I am eager to serve on the Town Board and represent all who live here. The board has a very important role charting our course into the future and I believe, as a supervisor, I can make a meaningful contribution for my community.





What are the main issues facing the town?

The largest issue that I can see from my experience on the Plan Commission is that our community is about to experience a surge in growth and development. The challenge lies in tailoring legislation that defines what is acceptable and beneficial to town as a whole.





Age: 49

Address: 982 Sherman Lane

Occupation: Chaplain

Education: Community College of the Air Force; University of Northwestern, St. Paul

Civic Involvement: St. Croix Republican Party Executive Committee, Wisconsin Right to Life chairperson (St. Croix County Chapter), Parkview Estates Homeowners Association board member

Family: Married 28-years, three adult children, and one grandchild





Why do you want to serve on the Town Board?

I love Hudson Township. My purpose is preserving its beauty and lifestyle we enjoy. I am a servant leader and sincerely care about the people in Hudson Township. My background in bookkeeping taught me to handle money responsibly, and as a fiscal conservative this experience will help me ensure your money is used responsibly.

Ordinances, rules, and regulations are necessary; however, I will work to protect you from government overreach and frivolous ordinances ensuring your freedoms. I will encourage commercial development while ensuring the 2-acre lot requirement for homesteads remains strong. I will work to improve the township we share.





What are the main issues facing the town?

Although most of our roads are maintained nicely, there is a need for improvement in some areas. We need to draw in commercial business to strengthen our community and generate revenue. There are residents experiencing flooding. I would like to be part of a committee to work with the proper agencies to see what can be done to solve this problem for our neighbors.





Supervisor 4

Age: 67

Address: 832 Dorwin Roa

Occupation: Retired after 43 years in business including executive and board level experience.

Education: B.S. University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, four professional designations

Civic Involvement: Current Hudson Town Board supervisor, Past St. Croix County Board Supervisor District 8, 12 years as deputy commander Lake Elmo Squadron Civil Air Patrol, responsible for Cadet Program, 15 years as B.S.A. Merit Badge counselor, current and 28 years board member Faith Community Church, preceded by four years as building committee chair

Family: 5 married children, 14 grandchildren.









Why do you want to serve on the Town Board?

I desire to continue to serve on the Town Board. I believe this is a stewardship on behalf of the citizens that requires a very responsive and fiscally conservative outlook. Good progress has been made in recent years updating the town code to facilitate consistent decision-making. A financial audit initiative was completed that enhances transparency and citizen confidence. A relationship completed with an engineering firm will provide a more structured and understandable process for developers, enhance coordination with the County, and assure relevant issues are addressed consistently. I would like to sustain the momentum in these areas.





What are the main issues facing the town?

The Town of Hudson is home to continued commercial development in a primarily residential community. Our challenge is to provide good customer service to all participants while balancing the reason why people live here with individual property rights. The community has reached a level of development maturity where streets originally paid for by developers now need maintenance and repair, all within a limited budget. This is an ongoing priority. Water quality and run-off management are issues for some Town of Hudson residents. This requires good management and promotion of awareness with the proper county and state authorities where needed.

Age: 64

Address: 783 Badlands Road

Occupation: semi-retired and part owner of Badlands Snowpark (our family business)

Education: HHS 1974; two-year degree in marketing/sales

Civic Involvement: Previously served on Town of Hudson Planning and Zoning, Park Board, election worker, and adopt a highway, was member of Home and Community Education club for 25 years.

Family: Yes, lots of us. I hope to be the 5th generation of the Kinney family to serve the town in an elected capacity.





Why do you want to serve on the Town Board?

I now have time to devote to serve properly and spend the time needed to help move the town forward. I am a strong believer in work, live, shop locally. I have lived here 51 of 64 years and have the background and knowledge to understand the why and how certain things were done in the past, and how they may now be coming back to visit us, in ways that were never expected.





What are the main issues facing the town?

Water issues in the Indigo Ponds area, library funding, continued growth, pressure from the city of Hudson to annex property, of course road maintenance and fiscally responsible spending. Most new building will be coming from smaller lots that need special attention and in areas that may not be conducive to having building done on them. I would work with landowners to help them attain the best outcome for their project.



