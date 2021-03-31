Hudson

Three seats are up for election this year, and all three are contested. Incumbent Randy Morrissette faces challenger Kerry Reis in District 1. Tori Boomsma and Sarah Bruch are vying for the District 5 seat. Incumbent Joyce Hall faces Julie Heifner in District 6.

Six are vying for three open seats on the school board. They are Bob Baumann (i), Rob Brown (i), Addison Filiatreaux, Kate Garza, Molly Powers and Nicole Robbins.

Six people are running for three open trustee seats — Mary McGurran, Kirk Eugene Nelson (i), Barbara Olson, Gary Hines, Frank Halvorson and Amy Noonan.

President Stan Wekkin is running unopposed for reelection, and Eric Johnson is unopposed for municipal judge.

Tony Dabruzzi and Rachel Lang are on the ballot for Supervisor 2, while incumbent Dan Fosterling faces challenger Maggie Hall for Supervisor 4. Tim Foster is running unopposed for chair.





New Richmond

Incumbent Craig Kittel is facing Christopher Parent for the District 1 seat. Peter Vrieze is running unopposed for District 2 and incumbent Thomas Weinmeyer faces no challengers for District. 3.





Two candidates are running for two open seats on the New Richmond School Board — incumbent Kent P. Elkin and Tim Kufus.





River Falls





Alyssa Mueller and Reuben Herfindahl are both in the running for the District 3 seat. The other seats on the ballots are unopposed. Incumbent Diane Odeen is running for the at large seat, incumbent Sean K. Downing for District 1 and Nicholas Carow for District 2.

Six candidates are running for three open seats — Bob Casey (i), Joshua R. Cleveland, Cindy Holbrook (i), Jeff Johnson, Josh Kluge and Alan Tuchtenhagen (i).

Hammond

Incumbent Tony Bibeau is facing Buggzy Donald Halberg. Three candidates are on the ballot for the three open trustee seats — Kimberly Olson, Bob Trudell (i) and Laurie Gruber (i). Wally Graf is running unopposed for municipal judge.



