Hudson Council

Incumbents held onto their seats in the Hudson Common Council races following the spring April 6 election.

District 1

Randy Morrissette II held onto his seat, beating out challenger Kerry Reis with a total of 130 votes. Reis earned 108 votes.

District 5

The District 5 seat went to Sarah Bruch. She earned 353 votes against Tori Boomsma’s 181 votes.

District 6

Incumbent Joyce Hall held onto her District 6 seat with 273 votes, beating out challenge Julie Hefner with 242 votes.

Hudson School Board

Kate Garza, incumbent Bob Baumann and Molly Powers were voted into the three open seats on the Hudson School Board. Six candidates were up for the open seats.

Garza earned 2,762 votes, Baumann earned 2,710 votes and Powers earned 2,599 votes.

Village of North Hudson

Incumbent Kirk Eugene Nelson, Amy Noonan and Mary McGurran were elected to the three trustee positions for Village of North Hudson. Six candidates were on the ballot.

Nelson earned 399 total votes, Noonan earned 317 and McGurran earned 287.

Stan Wekkin, unchallenged, was reelected president for the village and Eric Johnson, also unchallenged, was selected as municipal judge.

Town of Hudson

Rachel Lang was elected Supervisor 2 against Tony Dabruzzi. Lang earned 792 votes, over Dabruzzi’s 671.

Dan Fosterling was elected to the Supervisor 4 seat against Maggie Hall. Fosterling earned 807, with Hall earning 615.

Tim Foster, unchallenged, was elected chairperson.

The town of Hudson referendum asking if candidates should be nominated at a nonpartisan primary passed. There were 784 votes for yes to 554 votes for no.





All results are unofficial until canvassed next week.



